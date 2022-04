CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the first month of the pandemic, some 3.5 million mothers living with school-age children left active work. According to census.gov, by April of 2020, 45% of mothers of school-age children were not actively working. As companies and schools began opening back up, women went back to work, but not all of them. Some continued to stay home to take care of their families.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 25 DAYS AGO