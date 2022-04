The April school break saw the Marcellus softball team test itself against elite competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this after seeing two early-season games postponed by bad weather. In its first game there after a pair of scrimmages, the Mustangs lost, 5-4, to Chesterfield, nearly rallying from a 5-0 deficit as it pulled within […]

MARCELLUS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO