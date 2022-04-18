ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

"Classic Chris" stellar down stretch, Suns beat Pels 110-99

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ja97c_0fCBGGDJ00

Chris Paul has built a Hall of Fame-caliber career by passing the ball.

He can also shoot it quite well, if needed.

Paul scored 19 of his 30 points during a brilliant fourth-quarter scoring display and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

“Classic Chris,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.

The top-seeded Suns needed Paul's big finish despite dominating most of the game. The Pelicans shook off a slow start, cutting a 23-point deficit to 79-71 by the end of the third.

New Orleans kept hitting shots in the fourth, but that’s when Paul took over, hitting three 3-pointers and a layup in 2 1/2 minutes in a flurry that kept the Pelicans chasing. The ageless veteran will turn 37 later in these playoffs if the Suns advance far enough, but once again looked a decade younger.

Paul — a proud basketball junkie — said taking over a game is all about feel.

“It's just reading the game,” Paul said. “We watch games all day, every day. We got to watch all the games yesterday. We watched the games today. We know in the playoffs, teams aren't going to lay down.”

Paul has never won a championship, falling just short last year when the Suns lost to the Bucks in six games in the Finals. He's fond of saying he never takes postseason basketball for granted and his 130th career playoff game was among his best.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

The Suns were 47-0 in the regular season when leading after three quarters. Now they're 1-0 in the playoffs. Paul shot 12 for 16 from the field, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He scored 17 straight points for the Suns at one point in the fourth.

“That man's a true competitor, a true winner,” Suns guard Devin Booker said. “He wants it that bad. You can see it in his demeanor, you can see it in his walk. It shouldn't surprise anybody. He's built for these moments.”

Booker — who finished with 25 points — hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession and the Suns never trailed, using a ferocious defensive effort to quickly take control. Phoenix led 53-34 by halftime, forcing the Pelicans into just 11 of 49 shooting (22%) before the break.

Suns big man Deandre Ayton was particularly dominant on the defensive end with four blocks, and had 21 points and nine rebounds. At one point in the third quarter, he swatted a shot from Jonas Valanciunas and turned toward the crowd, screaming as the fans returned a roar in approval.

CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 25 points, but struggled with his shooting much of the night. He finished 9 of 25 from the field. Valanciunas added 18 points and 25 rebounds. Brandon Ingram scored 18 points.

The Pelicans had some good moments, particularly during their third quarter rally. It didn't lead to a win, but it's something they can build on for Game 2.

“We figured out a way to play,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said. “This is the playoffs and there are going to be ebbs and flows, ups and downs. We are in a chess match now.”

New Orleans made its surprise trip to the playoffs by winning two games in the play-in tournament, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 105-101 on Friday night.

That gave the Pelicans plenty of momentum, but the Suns had the fresh legs and it showed.

The Suns' initial energy was impressive, particularly on the defensive end. They led by 16 at one point in the first quarter before settling for a 28-16 advantage going into the second.

FRIENDLY FACEOFF

It's no secret Williams and Pelicans coach Willie Green are close friends and colleagues.

Green was Williams' lead assistant last season during the Suns' run to the Finals before earning the head coaching job in New Orleans during the offseason.

Williams said he texted Green to congratulate him following the Pelicans' win over the Clippers on Friday. Otherwise, he said there's been no communcation.

“We haven't had some long, drawn-out conversation with violins playing behind us or anything like that," Williams said before the game. “We've got to prepare our teams to play. I'm looking forward to the competition.”

TIP-INS

Pelicans: F Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) isn't expected to play this series. ... Larry Nance Jr. scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. ... New Orleans had a 55-35 advantage on the glass. Valanciunas had a season-high 13 offensive rebounds.

Suns: G Landry Shamet (sprained left foot) missed practice on Friday but was listed as available on Sunday. He didn't play. ... Cam Johnson finished with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. JaVale McGee added seven points and seven rebounds. ... Mikal Bridges was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Willie Green
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Bucks
ABC News

Milwaukee Bucks 'win ugly,' survive Chicago Bulls rally in Game 1

MILWAUKEE -- On the way to winning their first NBA championship, the Milwaukee Bucks transformed into a defensive juggernaut during the postseason, finishing No. 1 among playoff teams in defensive efficiency after placing near the bottom of the top 10 during the regular season. The Bucks dipped to the No.14...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Hurricanes' winless streak hits 13 as Kings fluster Legace to spur romp

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Leave it to the new guy to show the Los Angeles Kings how to finish. Randy Jones had a goal and an assist in his debut with the Kings, and Los Angeles beat Carolina 5-2 on Wednesday night to extend the Hurricanes' winless streak to 13. Wayne Simmonds, former Hurricane Justin Williams and Ryan Smyth each added a goal and an assist, Jarret Stoll also scored and Anze Kopitar had two assists to give him an NHL-leading 30 points. The Kings, who allowed three unanswered third-period goals in a 4-1 loss at Chicago two nights earlier, snapped their two-game slide by reeling off three straight goals in the final 20 minutes. Tuomo Ruutu scored twice for Carolina, tying it 2-all with just under 16 minutes remaining on a snap shot from the left circle. Roughly 2 1/2 minutes later, Jones took a pretty across-the-goal feed from Williams and tapped it past Manny Legace to put the Kings ahead to stay. "I was just trying to get to the net and give [Williams] an outlet pass," said Jones, who was claimed off waivers from Philadelphia on Oct. 29 and didn't dress for the Kings' previous five games. "The guy's got great vision." For Carolina, it was yet another excruciating loss in a season already full of them. Playing their first full game without injured franchise goalie Cam Ward, the Hurricanes recovered after going more than 18 minutes between shots on goal, but were held to fewer than three goals for the eighth consecutive game and dropped their seventh straight in regulation. "We have to fight like the last 20 minutes for 60 [minutes], and then harder, and then some," coach Paul Maurice said. "We're just not willing or seem like [the players] fully appreciate, when you're undermanned, exactly how hard you have to fight." The Hurricanes (0-10-3 in their last 13) equaled the worst start in franchise history with seven points in 17 games. They're on their longest slide since relocating to North Carolina and are one winless game from matching the club record of 14 straight (0-8-6) set in 1992 when they were in Hartford. Backup goalie Erik Ersberg had 22 saves in his second start and first appearance in nearly a month for the Kings. "I played one game all season -- so it was easy to keep track," Ersberg said with a smile. "I don't count more backwards than that." Legace stopped 26 shots in his first start with Carolina. He was playing for the AHL's Chicago Wolves when the Hurricanes signed him two days earlier to replace Ward, who will miss about four weeks after suffering a deep cut to his left leg in last week's loss at Columbus. "I just didn't make a big save in the third period to give our guys a chance to win," Legace said. It didn't take the Kings long to welcome the veteran goalie back to the NHL -- or to put the Hurricanes in yet another deficit. He made it 1-0 about 3 1/2 minutes in by backhanding the rebound of Brown's shot past a sprawled Legace and into an uncovered net for his ninth goal. It was the quickest goal allowed by Carolina this year. "We were aware of [the Hurricanes' losing streak], but we had our own pressure on ourselves to get off our two-game skid," Kings captain Dustin Brown said. "It was about getting back to playing well." Game notes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

ABC News

615K+
Followers
148K+
Post
334M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy