ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Lake Travis soccer win 6A boys state championship

By Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYKxH_0fCBEqcX00

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis won its first boys soccer state championship Saturday night.

Lake Travis defeated Plano High School in penalty kicks for the UIL 6A boys soccer title after the two teams battled through 100 minutes of scoreless soccer.

Lake Travis goal keeper Adam Schantz was the hero of the match, stopping two Plano penalty kicks to clinch the title.

The Cavaliers finished the season with 24 wins and three losses. Lake Travis won seven playoff games by a goal margin of 22-4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

State soccer: Dripping Springs makes 2nd state appearance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs will face Katy Jordan in the University Interscholastic League boys soccer 5A title game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown’s Birkelbach Field. The Tigers (25-3) defeated Porter 2-0 in the state semifinals after a 2-0 win in the regional final match. Even though...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Pottsboro’s Hayes signs with Austin College

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro volleyball standout Taylor Hayes signed her letter of intent to play college volleyball at Austin College. Hayes opted to sign at her letter at home. She is very excited to get to play for the Roos.
POTTSBORO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Georgetown, TX
Sports
City
Georgetown, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Plano, TX
Austin American-Statesman

High school softball update: Crockett shows power last week; Hays' Katie Noble honored

Diamond dust In District 25-6A, Cedar Ridge edged Vandegrift 6-5 to move into a tie with the Vipers for third place in district. Kayla Olson, Tyra Thompson and Sierra Winner had two hits each for the Raiders as pitcher Caitlin Benningfield struck out four. Round Rock blanked McNeil 15-0 in three innings as Maleigha Dalcour pitched the run-rule shortened game while Ava Young drove in four runs. Maddy Azua’s first inning home run set the tempo for the victorious Dragons. Round Rock travels to...
HAYS, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Weslaco Softball Edges San Benito 10-8, Wins 32-6A District Title

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco softball team beat San Benito 10-8 in a District 32-6A contest. Weslaco’s win earned the Pantherettes a district title. Weslaco ended district play with a 12-2 record. San Benito finishes with a 9-5 record. Both teams have earned playoff berths.
SAN BENITO, TX
KXAN

Texas lake eradicates Zebra mussels — here’s how it happened

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Waco, a popular spot for boaters and fishermen, recently earned a unique distinction — it’s the only Texas reservoir that has eradicated its Zebra mussel population. The lake earned the title back in 2021 after a five-year study of the waters following an infestation that began the same year. As part […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys State#Playoff Games#Cavaliers#Plano High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

I-35 in south Austin reopens after deadly crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler and a truck early Friday morning on Interstate 35 in south Austin. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on South I-35 just north of Slaughter Lane. One adult inside the truck died in the crash. Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Five Alive! Oklahoma rallies to claim 5th national title

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ragan Smith didn’t hear a thing. Not her Oklahoma teammates. Not coach K.J. Kindler. Not the roar of the crowd as the perfect score on floor exercise by Florida’s Trinity Thomas flashed. Nothing. A long career in gymnastics taught Smith to block...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXAN

American gun manufacturers ask judge to throw out lawsuit filed by Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Border Report) — The 11 American gun manufacturers being sued by the Mexican government are asking the judge in the case to throw out the legal action saying it violates the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. Mexico is claiming negligence and lack of control...
LAW
KXAN

Best peach shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Interior designers are in love with pastels right now — and for good reason. These softened tones open decorators up to the full color spectrum with just about every pastel hue being easy on the eyes. Chief among these is peach, the color of sunsets and fresh pitted fruit.
HOME & GARDEN
KXAN

Kizik slip-on sneakers are exploding in popularity. Here’s why.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many things we do just because we’ve always done them. These things aren’t typically better or more efficient — they are just habits. Bending over to tie and untie shoes is a prime example. But that archaic way of putting on footwear is being challenged by Kizik. The company has a new, more efficient way to get dressed, and it is creating some very satisfied customers.
APPAREL
KXAN

KXAN

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy