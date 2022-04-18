ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hancock County, MS
City
Pearlington, MS
County
Harrison County, MS
City
Waveland, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Picayune, MS
City
John C. Stennis Space Center, MS
County
Pearl River County, MS
State
Louisiana State
City
Diamondhead, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas...southeastern Missouri...and western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas...southeastern Missouri...and western Tennessee. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Southeastern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri Tipton County in western Tennessee Dyer County in western Tennessee Western Obion County in western Tennessee Lauderdale County in western Tennessee Western Haywood County in western Tennessee Lake County in western Tennessee * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 311 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Clarkton to Gosnell to near Gilmore, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Dyersburg, Blytheville, Ripley, Osceola, Caruthersville, Gosnell, Portageville, Hayti, Steele, Luxora, Wilson, Keiser, Reelfoot Lake State Park, Fort Pillow State Park, Munford, Tiptonville, Newbern, Brighton, Halls and Ridgely. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#New Orleans#Tammany Parish#Interstates Interstate 10#Interstate 59
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 04:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CHICKASAW...YALOBUSHA CALHOUN AND SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tula to 8 miles west of Bruce to near Grenada, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Houston, Water Valley, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Velma, Houlka, Paris, New Houlka, Algoma and Big Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 05:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hocking, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 07:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hocking; Madison; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, NORTHWEST ARIZONA, AND THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102.In California...Fire weather zone 229.In Nevada...Fire weather zones 465 and 466. * TIMING...Late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WIND...Southwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5-15 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels, enhanced winds and low afternoon RH, any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Starr A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kenedy, eastern Jim Hogg, northeastern Hidalgo, northeastern Starr and Brooks Counties through 730 AM CDT At 656 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northeast of Agua Nueva, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Falfurrias, Agua Nueva, Encino, Rachal, Airport Road Addition, La Gloria, La Reforma, Pleasant Park, San Isidro and La Colonia Park. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 708 and 750. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of Kenedy, Cameron, and Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, NORTHWEST ARIZONA, AND THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102.In California...Fire weather zone 229.In Nevada...Fire weather zones 465 and 466. * TIMING...Late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WIND...Southwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5-15 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels, enhanced winds and low afternoon RH, any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Powder River; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult as roads become snow packed and visibility is dramatically reduced. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could cause significant blowing and drifting snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy, wet snow will be hazardous to young livestock.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 05:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy