Tornado Warning issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 00:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for south central Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Escambia, southeastern Conecuh, southwestern Covington, northwestern Okaloosa and northeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 300 AM CDT At 208 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Roeville, or 12 miles northeast of Milton. Another strong storm was located near Roberts, or about 10 miles southwest of Brooklyn, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Escambia, southeastern Conecuh, southwestern Covington, northwestern Okaloosa and northeastern Santa Rosa Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
