Ocean County, NJ

Whiting Assembly Of God Celebrates The Residents At AristaCare

By Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
Photo courtesy Susan Strack

WHITING – To bring smiles to the residents of AristaCare at Whiting, the Whiting Assembly of God together with their church members donated 16 Easter baskets.

The Easter baskets included sweet treats, snacks, holiday clothing, baseball caps, playing cards, word search books, coloring pages, crayons, colored pencils and many items to help the residents celebrate Easter.

Their goal at Whiting Assembly of God is to bring blessings and happiness to the residents at AristaCare at Whiting.

If you would like to find out more about Whiting Assembly of God, join Rev. David Charlesworth, Pastor on Sundays at 10 a.m., 83 Lacey Road, Whiting, or call the office at 732-350-4000, email whitingaog@gmail.com, visit whitingassemblyofgod.org. They are a Bible-believing and Christ-centered Church.

Service Dogs Gifted To Local Veterans In Need

BRICK – In memory of Brick resident Sean Culley, a nonprofit made in his name is going the distance to help others through education, suicide prevention and mental health awareness. The CulleyStrong Foundation was created in 2019 in honor of Sean, who took his own life that same year.
BRICK, NJ
VNA Health Group Cares For Older Relatives

TOMS RIVER – For elderly Toms River resident Kay Cannella and her family, VNA Health Group Hospice and Visiting Physician Services have been a rock of Gibraltar. Following a series of ministrokes over the past two years, 100-year-old Toms River resident Kay Cannella suffered a loss in functionality and independence. And her daughter, Christine Pellegrino, worried about how to care for her beloved mom.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Girl Scouts Of The Jersey Shore Gala

FARMINGDALE – Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore will celebrate inspiring community leaders at its Women of Distinction & Community Partners Gala on April 27, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in Farmingdale. The annual event will raise support to provide leadership experiences...
FARMINGDALE, NJ
Ocean County Mall “Goes Green” For Earth Day

TOMS RIVER – Focusing on sustainability, recycling, donations and more, the Ocean County Mall will be celebrating Earth Day in the Center Court on April 25 from 12 to 4 p.m. The event will include participating retailers, local businesses, Press Communications LLC., home of Thunder 106, B98.5 and 107.1 The Boss, and the Ocean County Health Department. Press Communications will be distributing 1,000 free reusable insulated shopping bags to shoppers along with prizes throughout the afternoon.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
