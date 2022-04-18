Whiting Assembly Of God Celebrates The Residents At AristaCare

Photo courtesy Susan Strack

WHITING – To bring smiles to the residents of AristaCare at Whiting, the Whiting Assembly of God together with their church members donated 16 Easter baskets.

The Easter baskets included sweet treats, snacks, holiday clothing, baseball caps, playing cards, word search books, coloring pages, crayons, colored pencils and many items to help the residents celebrate Easter.

Their goal at Whiting Assembly of God is to bring blessings and happiness to the residents at AristaCare at Whiting.

If you would like to find out more about Whiting Assembly of God, join Rev. David Charlesworth, Pastor on Sundays at 10 a.m., 83 Lacey Road, Whiting, or call the office at 732-350-4000, email whitingaog@gmail.com, visit whitingassemblyofgod.org. They are a Bible-believing and Christ-centered Church.