Columbus, OH

Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Bags apple Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Shattenkirk notched an assist, five blocked shots, a plus-3 rating and two shots on net in...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Penguins Have Picked Up the Slack During Malkin’s Suspension

At the end of the second period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators on April 10, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki got into a tussle, with both players repeatedly shoving each other. Malkin retaliated by slashing Borowiecki’s stick from his hands and cross-checking him in the face, which the NHL Department of Player Safety picked up. The head of the department, George Parros, subsequently handed Malkin a four-game suspension along with a $190,000 fine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Vatrano Proving to Be an Invaluable Acquisition

The New York Rangers kicked off their shopping spree this past trade deadline when they plucked winger Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers. Approximately a month after the acquisition, Vatrano continues to display his value with his new team. With more injuries plaguing the forwards again, depth has never held more importance to the team as they gear up for their first playoff run since the 2016-17 season.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Playoffs hopes slapped with harsh truth after gut-wrenching loss to Devils

The Vegas Golden Knights have not missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far in their young existence as an NHL franchise. But they might just be on the verge of experiencing an early vacation for the first time since they arrived in the league as an expansion team in the 2017-18 season. After losing to the New Jersey Devils Monday night at home, 3-2, the Golden Knights are now four points back of the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference with just five games left to play.
NEWARK, NJ
WTOP

Granlund’s shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and...
Reuters

Injury-riddled Hurricanes get right in beating Coyotes

EditorsNote: changes to “status” in third graf; changes to “games” in fifth graf; updates save total in seventh graf. Max Domi notched his first goal with his new team as the injury-riddled Carolina Hurricanes beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Monday night in Glendale, Ariz. Vincent...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Sens lose to Kraken in first visit to Seattle

The Ottawa Senators were beaten 4-2 in their first ever trip to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena Monday night. Anton Forsberg made 25 saves in the Senators (28-41-7) net while Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored. The Kraken (25-44-6) got goals from Daniel Sprong, Matty Beniers, Victor Rask and Jared McCann while former Senator Chris Driedger stopped 12 shots.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Officially done for season

Chychrun (ankle) won't play again this season according to general manager Bill Armstrong, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports Tuesday. Chychrun has already been on the shelf for the team's last 18 contests due to his ankle problem, so this latest news shouldn't come as a surprise. Assuming the 24-year-old blueliner is cleared to return in full ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, he will no doubt be eager to improve on the 21 points he put up this year, his lowest total since 2018-19. Still, the fact that Chychrun has never reached the 70-game mark in his six-year NHL career will likely lower his fantasy value.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured Tuesday

Connauton (leg) left Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs in the third period, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Connauton was hurt in the third period and didn't finish the game. With the Flyers thin on defense with injuries to Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body) and Cam York (lower body), they may need to recall a defenseman. Per Carchidi, Connauton is expected to miss time, which likely rules him out for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens at a minimum.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Tarasenko named NHL First Star of the Week

NEW YORK - St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending April 17. FIRST STAR - VLADIMIR TARASENKO, RW, ST. LOUIS BLUES. Tarasenko led the NHL with seven...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Projected Lineup: April 17 at Nashville

The St. Louis Blues will have to play Sunday's matchup against the Nashville Predators without defenseman Nick Leddy, who left Saturday's 6-5 overtime win vs. Minnesota after being cut under the eye. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said after Saturday's game that Leddy was questionable for Sunday's game against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Pacific Division Power Rankings After Week 27

The Flames become the first Pacific team to clinch, the Canucks lose their captain, and the LA Kings are back in control of their fate. 8. Seattle Kraken (24-44-6) It’s looking like it’s going to be hard to out-tank the Arizona Coyotes, who’ve been outscored 38-7 over the course of their last six games, all regulation losses. Arizona is five points back of Seattle and looks like they may not get five more points the rest of the season.
NHL
NHL

Jets drop third straight with shutout loss in New York

NEW YORK - A third straight loss on a four-game road trip for the Winnipeg Jets (35-31-11) left Pierre-Luc Dubois frustrated on Tuesday night. But it wasn't just the 3-0 defeat at the hands of the New York Rangers that had Dubois searching for words after the game. It wasn't...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Wild clinch playoff spot; Maple Leafs set team records

The Minnesota Wild officially clinched a playoff spot on Sunday with a 5-4 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks. Fiala played a starring role in the win with a goal and three assists, including the helper on Jared Spurgeon‘s game-winning goal. The line of Fiala, Matthew Boldy, and Frederik Gaudreau was dominant all day on Sunday and helped drive the Wild’s offense. Fiala is having a fantastic season for Minnesota and playing his way to a significant raise this offseason. It is going to be a challenge to re-sign him given the salary cap situation but he is a must-sign for the Wild given how important he has been for the offense this season.
NHL
NHL

Sharks Sign Goaltender Strauss Mann

SAN JOSE - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) Interim General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed goaltender Strauss Mann to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Strauss is a quick athletic goalie with history of leadership and success exemplified by...
NHL

