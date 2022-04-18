Jackson PBA Plans Memorial Day Parade

Members of the Jackson Elks Lodge gather in the staging area before a parade from a previous year. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

JACKSON – Memorial Day is coming up next month and the township will be ready to observe it with a parade, a service and activities in Johnson Park.

Jackson Police Officer Mike Basso is coordinating the Jackson Memorial Day Parade for the PBA. He would like to see a large turnout to this year’s event “as we honor America’s fallen this Memorial Day.”

The parade will start to line up at 9 a.m. on May 30 at Holman Elementary School and will start at 10 a.m. The parade will move from Holman School, proceeding down Manhattan Street, into Johnson Park. An hour-long ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in Johnson Park.

The parade will honor veterans and veteran organizations and will also feature local emergency services, bands, scouts, cadets, and various other local businesses and organizations.

Officer Basso said that inside of Johnson Park, aside from a memorial service, there will also be food, vendors, static displays, and children’s activities.

Those interested in participating in the parade or as a vendor in Johnson Park for the festivities that will follow, can email Officer Basso at mbasso@jacksontwpnj.net