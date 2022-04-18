ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Jackson PBA Plans Memorial Day Parade

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxS9t_0fCB8v8X00
Members of the Jackson Elks Lodge gather in the staging area before a parade from a previous year. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

JACKSON – Memorial Day is coming up next month and the township will be ready to observe it with a parade, a service and activities in Johnson Park.

Jackson Police Officer Mike Basso is coordinating the Jackson Memorial Day Parade for the PBA. He would like to see a large turnout to this year’s event “as we honor America’s fallen this Memorial Day.”

The parade will start to line up at 9 a.m. on May 30 at Holman Elementary School and will start at 10 a.m. The parade will move from Holman School, proceeding down Manhattan Street, into Johnson Park. An hour-long ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in Johnson Park.

The parade will honor veterans and veteran organizations and will also feature local emergency services, bands, scouts, cadets, and various other local businesses and organizations.

Officer Basso said that inside of Johnson Park, aside from a memorial service, there will also be food, vendors, static displays, and children’s activities.

Those interested in participating in the parade or as a vendor in Johnson Park for the festivities that will follow, can email Officer Basso at mbasso@jacksontwpnj.net

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Downtown Toms River Spring Festival

TOMS RIVER – Join the Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District and the downtown businesses for the First Spring Festival on April 9 from 1 to 8 p.m. They will be kicking off the spring season with this awesome outdoor event. A portion of Washington Street (between Main Street...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WBOC

Berlin Announces Return of Memorial Day Parade

BERLIN, Md.– The Town of Berlin and the Berlin Community Improvement Association on Wednesday announced the return of the “Memorial Day Parade on Flower Street,” which will be held on Monday, May 30. The parade will begin at the corner of Seahawk Road and Flower Street and.
BERLIN, MD
Macomb Daily

Roseville latest Macomb County community to OK Memorial Day Parade

Post-pandemic Memorial Day parades are taking shape for this spring. Although COVID-19 forced the cancellation of outdoor events for 2020, and the following year as well for some communities, the decline in cases has officials feeling confident enough to move forward with traditional outdoor activities. On Tuesday night, the Roseville...
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox40jackson.com

Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade returns to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade returned to downtown Jackson today, and it provided fun for the whole family. Brandi Lee is the parade organizer for Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade, and after two parade-less years, she’s proud of how the city came together to bring green Mardi Gras back to Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, NJ
Government
Jackson, NJ
Society
Jackson, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Jackson, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Adopt-A-Senior Group Celebrates Birthday And Plans Fundraiser

JACKSON – The Adopt-A-Senior program celebrated its eighth year as a non-profit on March 3. The group is also planning a big fundraiser this month. “During the pandemic we continued to provide gifts to our seniors despite not being able to visit them. Gifts were for birthdays, holidays, Mother’s and Father’s Day, Veterans Day, Easter and Valentine’s Day,” said Annye I. Cohen, the president of the organization.
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Parade#Manhattan#Pba#Veteran#Jackson Pba Plans#Holman Elementary School#Holman School
Jersey Shore Online

Lacey Library Celebrated

LACEY – The first order of business at the most recent Township Committee meeting was to present a proclamation for National Library Week which runs from April 3-9. The proclamation commends libraries across the nation, particularly the local one, for providing books, DVDs, access to computers and the internet and providing online and live programs at their facilities.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Bird Collection Brings Colorful Charm To Community

BRICK – One resident’s collection of porcelain birds has brought a vibrant aura to the Brick Township Municipal Complex as the community jumps into the spring season. Tucked inside the Municipal Complex is a beautiful display case the Brick Township Historical Society maintains. The evergreen case is constantly changing to feature new collections residents in the community have.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

After 2 Years Off, Easter Egg Hunt Has Rebirth

HOWELL – Howell Township hosted its annual Easter in the Park event on Saturday, April 2. Due to the pandemic, the event had been cancelled in 2020 and 2021, but with the easing of restrictions and more encouraging numbers for infections in the state, the township moved forward to reinstate the event.
HOWELL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Mint Hill Times

American Legion Post 555 Hosts “Jim Lane” Memorial Golf Tournament

MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill American Legion Post 555 hosted it’s first “Jim Lane” Memorial Golf Tournament this week at the Olde Sycamore Golf Planation. The tournament was formed by Steve Baucom and Bryan Bunn, both natives of Mint Hill who have been involved in American Legion baseball in our area for decades. The event was to celebrate the life of Jim Lane, who dedicated many hours to fundraising and supporting the program serving many young athletes in our area.
MINT HILL, NC
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Announces Seedling Giveaway to Residents

HOWELL – Public officials announced details for their upcoming Seedling Giveaway event on the fourth Saturday in April, as part of the township’s Tree Recovery Campaign for 2022. Township residents will be able to obtain tree seedlings free of charge on a first-come, first-serve basis, along with instructions...
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

County Announces Community Recovery Grant Program

MONMOUTH COUNTY – The Monmouth County Board of Commissioners has announced that federal funds will pay for the COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant Program to support local nonprofit organizations. This program will aid Monmouth County businesses that serve veterans, combat food insecurity, provide animal welfare services, support the special needs...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Rose Garden Resident Celebrates 99th Birthday

TOMS RIVER – Rose Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center celebrated their resident Virginia Huhndorf who recently turned 99-years-old. Virginia “Ginny” Huhndorf, a resident of Rose Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, celebrated her 99th birthday on March 10! Ginny was born in New Jersey, and spent over 30 years living in the New England states. In the past, Ginny worked in a jewelry factory making 35 cents an hour. With hopes of a better future, Ginny attended three years at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester, Massachusetts; and later completed two years in a business college. Ginny later obtained a position as a secretary at a vocational High School.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy