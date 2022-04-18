Sunday Night Sports Blitz: April 17, 2022

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The opening round of the LHSAA softball playoffs kicked off this week with 13 local games on Monday and another seven set for Tuesday. Schools are just three wins away from reaching the state tournament in Sulphur on April 29-30. Below are the scores from the first round.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s nothing quite like spring in south Louisiana. Festivals and fun multiply, boiled crawfish hit their peak, and the weather is very pleasant. And when it comes to LSU football, fans should take a deep breath of that spring air, for Brian Kelly is clearly in charge and doing things his way.
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
I must confess I am an addict of the CBS reality show, “Survivor”. I have watched every episode of every season. I’m truly hooked and I wonder what these folks do to prepare to go on the show. Do they fast for long periods of time. Do they work on survival skills and sleep out in the weather for weeks on end?
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA playoffs have begun with no clear championship favorite, and that appears to be good news for ABC and ESPN. The opening-round schedule of five games last weekend on the networks had more viewers than any playoff start since 2011, and its average of 4.17 million was up 32% over last year, the Nielsen company said.
FERRIDAY — Delta Charter made quick work of Sicily Island in the first round of the LHSAA 1A playoffs Tuesday afternoon. They needed just one run of the 16 they scored to beat Sicily Island. Sydnee Burns was three for three for Delta Charter with three RBIs in the...
NEW ORLEANS — Leaders with the Smoothie King Center have a scheduling conflict on their hands. It all comes after the New Orleans Pelicans made a magical run to get into the NBA Playoffs. They are now in a best-of-7 series against the Phoenix Suns. While fans are excited,...
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Skip Pickle is a big dill in the Kinder community. The longtime softball coach retired from Kinder High School after 26 years with the Jackets and 22 seasons as head softball coach. The school, following the Lady Jackets’ 17-0 win over Independence in the opening round...
BIRMINGHAM, Al (KMSS/KTAL) – “Nobody here doubted, did they?”. Skip Holtz poised this question to a room full of media Saturday night in Alabama. His Birmingham Stallions pulled off a comeback victory over the New Jersey Generals, 28-24, in the inaugural game of the USFL season. But it’s fair to wonder if Holtz himself, leading a professional team for the first time, could answer that question himself.
The Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s youth baseball season is under way. Games are played on weeknights at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi in six age groups from teeball to 12U leagues. About Ernest Bowker. Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of...
Brandon Sterling died while playing basketball during a pickup game on Sunday in Morgan City, according to his mother Darnisha Sterling. He was 18.
Sterling was a senior at Assumption High School in Napoleonville where he played basketball and football. He was playing basketball with friends when he suddenly collapsed and hit the back of his head on the court at the Jimmie Johnson Memorial Park in Morgan City, his mother said.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Callaway High School’s Keiveon Hunt signed with JSU basketball. The guard helped lead the Chargers to the 5A state title in 2020. Hunt says, new JSU men’s basketball coach Mo Williams is one of the main reasons he signed.
