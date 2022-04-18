ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Sunday Night Sports Blitz: April 17, 2022

By John Sartori
KTAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On tonight’s Sunday Night Sports...

WJTV.com

Sunday Conversation: Corey Rucker

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Check out this week’s Sunday Conversation with Corey Rucker. The Yazoo product recently transferred to South Carolina to play football.
JACKSON, MS
KPLC TV

LHSAA softball playoffs: first round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The opening round of the LHSAA softball playoffs kicked off this week with 13 local games on Monday and another seven set for Tuesday. Schools are just three wins away from reaching the state tournament in Sulphur on April 29-30. Below are the scores from the first round.
SULPHUR, LA
KSLA

LSU wraps up third week of spring football practice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s nothing quite like spring in south Louisiana. Festivals and fun multiply, boiled crawfish hit their peak, and the weather is very pleasant. And when it comes to LSU football, fans should take a deep breath of that spring air, for Brian Kelly is clearly in charge and doing things his way.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTAL

Opening of NBA playoffs gives ratings win to ABC, ESPN

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA playoffs have begun with no clear championship favorite, and that appears to be good news for ABC and ESPN. The opening-round schedule of five games last weekend on the networks had more viewers than any playoff start since 2011, and its average of 4.17 million was up 32% over last year, the Nielsen company said.
NBA
Natchez Democrat

Delta Charter all smiles as they advance to second round of playoffs

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter made quick work of Sicily Island in the first round of the LHSAA 1A playoffs Tuesday afternoon. They needed just one run of the 16 they scored to beat Sicily Island. Sydnee Burns was three for three for Delta Charter with three RBIs in the...
DELTA, LA
KTEN.com

Tupelo vs Caddo (OSSAA Baseball)

CADDO, Okla. (KTEN) - Caddo hosted Tupelo for an all-Texoma showdown Monday evening. It was a close game at the start as Caddo led 3-1, but the Bruins will take it on a run rule in five innings 11-2.
CADDO, OK
KTAL

LA Tech reunion sparks comeback win in USFL season opener

BIRMINGHAM, Al (KMSS/KTAL) – “Nobody here doubted, did they?”. Skip Holtz poised this question to a room full of media Saturday night in Alabama. His Birmingham Stallions pulled off a comeback victory over the New Jersey Generals, 28-24, in the inaugural game of the USFL season. But it’s fair to wonder if Holtz himself, leading a professional team for the first time, could answer that question himself.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Vicksburg Post

Photo Gallery: VWAA baseball

The Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s youth baseball season is under way. Games are played on weeknights at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi in six age groups from teeball to 12U leagues. About Ernest Bowker. Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of...
VICKSBURG, MS
The Courier

Assumption senior athlete Brandon Sterling dies after collapsing during pickup basketball game

Brandon Sterling died while playing basketball during a pickup game on Sunday in Morgan City, according to his mother Darnisha Sterling. He was 18. Sterling was a senior at Assumption High School in Napoleonville where he played basketball and football. He was playing basketball with friends when he suddenly collapsed and hit the back of his head on the court at the Jimmie Johnson Memorial Park in Morgan City, his mother said. ...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WJTV 12

Keiveon Hunt signs with JSU basketball

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Callaway High School’s Keiveon Hunt signed with JSU basketball. The guard helped lead the Chargers to the 5A state title in 2020. Hunt says, new JSU men’s basketball coach Mo Williams is one of the main reasons he signed.
JACKSON, MS

