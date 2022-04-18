ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

$118M Budget Introduced For Howell Schools

By Alyssa Riccardi
 2 days ago
File Photo

HOWELL – At the recent Howell K-8 School District Board of Education meeting, members introduced the tentative $118.1 million budget for the 2022-23 school year.

The budget was first introduced at the March 23 meeting, with a public hearing scheduled for May 4. After the public hearing, board members have the option to adopt the budget.

According to the board, the $118.1 million budget will be supported by $82.57 million in taxes collected from Howell’s residential and commercial property owners.

The budget will be used to operate 12 schools, which have an estimated enrollment of about 5,400 as of October 15, 2021, according to the school district.

The pre-kindergarten through second grade schools consist of the Adelphia School, the Greenville School, the Griebling School, the Land O’ Pines School and the Taunton School.

Schools who have grades three through five are the Aldrich School, the Ardena School, Memorial School, the Newbury School and the Ramtown School.

The two middle schools for grades six through eight are Howell Middle School North and Howell Middle School South.

In Governor Phil Murphy’s announcement of state aid for all municipalities, Howell Township school district received a $2.8 million reduction in state aid. For the 2021-22 school year, the district received $25.16 million, while the upcoming school year they received $22.34 million, according to the New Jersey Department of Education.

The board’s March 23 agenda did not include information as to how the proposed budget will impact local property taxes during the upcoming year.

Currently, residents pay municipal taxes in Howell, Monmouth County taxes, Freehold Regional High School District taxes and a fire district tax along with the Howell K-8 school taxes.

A public hearing on the final budget has been scheduled for May 4 at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

