Denver, CO

Motorcycle safety concerns as more bikes hit the roads

KDVR.com
 2 days ago

Spring days mean more folks getting on their motorcycles, hitting the roads around Colorado. Motorcycle safety concerns as more bikes hit...

kdvr.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s rampant ATV, dirt bike usage more than just a safety issue | Turkeys & Trophies

Volumes could be written arguing against Pennsylvania’s archaic system of electing constables, peace officers who independently work with the court system to serve warrants and collect fines, among other duties. But until the state gets with the times and realizes that giving law enforcement power to almost anyone with the will to get on a ballot and do a meager two weeks of basic training, we’re going to have to accept that these people are going to continue acquiring this power with little effort. The races for constable posts generally are non-competitive and the candidates face little scrutiny ahead of their election. So is it too much to ask that the candidates at the very least abide by the requirement that they live in the community they’re elected to serve? For Allentown constable Steven Wiggs, the answer is apparently yes. According to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin this week filed paperwork to have Wiggs removed from office, alleging that an investigation revealed Wiggs moved to New Jersey but used an Allentown address to run for re-election last November. Lehighvalleylive.com’s efforts to reach Wiggs have been unsuccessful. Martin has laid out a solid case, citing in part daily video surveillance footage of the Allentown address that shows no evidence of Wiggs or his vehicles being present. If Wiggs has a valid defense, he needs to speak up publicly. If not, he should promptly resign and save Martin – and taxpayers – the hassle.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Carol Durant

Opinion: Spring brings ATV's, dirt bikes, tip line and motorcycles

Happy Spring! Hopefully the edict from the groundhog is over and I can trade my snow shovel for a garden trowel. In addition to daylight savings time and the rockin' robins, cars will be sharing the road with legal motorcycle riders and illegal all terrain vehicles (ATV) and dirtbikes. There are rules of the road and wearing a helmet in New York is the law. Albany, New York has been besieged with illegal operation of ATVs and dirt bikes on the city streets. They are weaving in and out of traffic and increasing the noise pollution with modified engines and mufflers. This is obviously dangerous and upsetting. These droves of illegal riders were taunting one of the local fire departments in the Arbor Hill neighborhood. These riders are mostly under the age of 16 and as an operator of a dirt bike or ATV are not required to have a driver's license.https://dmv.ny.gov/brochure/atvs-information-owners-and-operators There is now a tip line in the City of Albany (518) 462-1818 to report this illegal activity.
ALBANY, NY



XL Country 100.7

Special Report! Ongoing Incident at Hotel in Bozeman

UPDATE: The incident at the Comfort Inn hotel in Bozeman near 7th Ave. and Oak St. has been peacefully resolved. One person is in custody. The Bozeman Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office are currently working on an ongoing situation near Walmart located on N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
KOOL 96.5

Idaho State Police Issue Grave Warning About 420 Pot Use

Here’s the 411 on 420 from ISP. If you’re smoking weed stay home. If you’re not at home smoking weed, call a cab, Lyft, or Uber. April 20th is an unofficial marijuana holiday across the country. Some people who rarely smoke pot may decide it’s a good day to light up a joint, which is still illegal in Idaho. Some may also mix smoking with alcohol. The mix causes exponential growth in impairment. Many of our neighboring states have legalized the drug for medicinal and even recreational use.
IDAHO STATE
MotorBiscuit

2022 International Motorcycle Show, Custom Bike Show Are Back Outside

‘Tis the season to be motorcycle riding, fa-la-la…er, I mean, vroom-vroom-vroom. That means getting your bike out of winter storage, making sure your safety gear is clean and checking that all your paperwork is in order. But it also marks the return of regular bike shows, both for custom builds and the industry overall. And if you’re looking forward to getting some extra Vitamin D, good news, the Progressive International Motorcycle Show is heading outside again.
CARS

