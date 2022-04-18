Russia-Ukraine war: Lviv hit by missiles as cities targeted; Mariupol fighters ignore surrender demand – live

12.26pm BST

An independent Russian independent news site, Mediazona , will not comply with censorship requirements its, editor Sergey Smirnov has said.

Like many Russian-language news outlets, the outlet was blocked by the Russian internet watchdog in the early days of the war for not adhering to wartime censorship rules that ban any information that could “discredit” Russia’s army.

However, they would face fines and possibly prison if they were to take the courser of action announced, according to the FT’s Moscow bureau chief, Max Seddon.

12.01pm BST

The family of a former British Army soldier captured by Russian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol have called on his captors to treat him as a prisoner of war in accordance with international rules.

In a statement released by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the family of Shaun Pinner explained how he became involved in the defence of Ukraine, which they said he considers “his adopted country”.

The statement read: “Shaun was a well-respected soldier within the British Army serving in the Royal Anglian Regiment for many years. He served in many tours including Northern Ireland and with the United Nations in Bosnia.”

Pinner, 48, was paraded on Russian television at the weekend and said he had been fighting alongside Ukrainian marines when Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded nearly eight weeks ago.

The former soldier in Britain’s Royal Anglian regiment, who appeared tired in the video, said he had been fighting in the besieged city for five to six weeks but was now in the breakaway region of Donetsk.

Shaun Pinner had been fighting alongside Ukrainian marines. Photograph: Twitter

The statement released by his family added: “In 2018 Shaun decided to relocate to Ukraine to use his previous experience and training within the Ukraine military.”

“Shaun enjoyed the Ukrainian way of life and considered Ukraine as his adopted country over the last four years. During this time, he met his Ukrainian wife, who is very focused on the humanitarian needs of the country.

“He progressed into the Ukrainian Marines as a proud member of his unit.”

The statement continued: “We would like to make it clear he is not a volunteer nor a mercenary, but officially serving with the Ukrainian Army in accordance with Ukrainian legislation.

It added that the family was currently working with the British government along with the family of Aiden Aslin - another Briton who was fighting with the Ukrainian army and who was paraded on Russian media after surrendering to the Russian military last week - to ensure their rights as prisoners of war are upheld according to the Geneva Convention.

They described Mr Pinner as “funny, much-loved, well-intentioned” and said they hoped for a quick resolution to allow the captured men to return to their families.

“Our hearts go out to all those caught up in this horrific conflict,” the statement concluded.

11.35am BST

Captured Britons on Russian state TV ask to be exchanged

Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces have appeared on Russian state TV and asked to be exchanged for a pro-Russian politician who is being held by the Ukrainian authorities.

It was unclear how freely the two men – Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin – were able to talk.

Both spoke after being prompted by an unidentified man, Reuters reports. Both asked the UK’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, to help bring them home in exchange for Ukraine releasing Viktor Medvedchuk, the oligarch and opposition politician who was arrested last week.

The Kremlin last week turned down Ukraine’s offer of a prisoner exchange for Medvedchuk, Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Ukraine, who was arrested on in what was described as a “lightning-fast and dangerous” operation.

Separately, Ukraine’s security services is reported to have released a video of Medvedchuk asking for Putin to exchange him for Ukrainian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week suggested exchanging him for Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia.



“If Medvedchuk himself chose a military uniform, he is subject to the laws of war. I’m offering Russia to swap this guy of yours for our guys in Russian captivity. Therefore, it’s important that our law enforcement agencies and the military also consider such a possibility,” he said, after posting an image on Telegram of Medvedchuk.

11.24am BST

Kremlin critical of Ukraine's approach to peace talks

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has criticised Ukraine’s approach to peace talks. In his regular briefing to the media, Reuters reports that he said:

Contacts continue at an expert level within the framework of the negotiation process. Unfortunately the Ukrainian side is not consistent in terms of the points that have been agreed. It is often changing its position and the trend of the negotiating process leaves much to be desired.

Peskov also said during the call that there was still time for so-called “unfriendly” countries to switch to payments for gas in roubles. He decline to specify how many countries had agreed to do so. At the end of March, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a decree demanding foreign buyers pay for gas in the Russian currency or else have their supplies cut.

11.08am BST

Today so far …

At least six people were killed and eight wounded in missile strikes in different areas of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv , according to the regional governor. Images show smoke billowing across the city and firefighters tackling blazes.

, according to the regional governor. Images show smoke billowing across the city and firefighters tackling blazes. Overnight Russian forces claim to have attacked 315 Ukrainian targets across the country , destroying four arms and military equipment depots with Iskander missiles, and shooting down three planes and 11 drones. None of the claims have been independently verified.

, destroying four arms and military equipment depots with Iskander missiles, and shooting down three planes and 11 drones. None of the claims have been independently verified. Ukraine and Russia have failed to agree about humanitarian convoys for the evacuation of civilians from war-affected areas for the second day.

and have failed to agree about for the evacuation of civilians from war-affected areas for the second day. Ukraine has vowed that its forces will “fight to the end” in the besieged port city of Mariupol, after a Russian ultimatum for the remaining Ukrainian troops there to surrender expired .

after a Russian ultimatum for the remaining Ukrainian troops there to surrender expired . Russian troops said they will close the city for entry and exit on Monday and issue “movement passes” to those who remain , according to an adviser to the mayor.

, according to an adviser to the mayor. Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullin a said Russia plans to take legal action over the blocking of gold, forex and assets belonging to Russian residents.

said Russia plans to take legal action over the blocking of gold, forex and assets belonging to Russian residents. Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said about 200,000 people risk losing their jobs in the Russian capital because foreign companies have suspended operations or decided to leave the Russian market.

has said about 200,000 people risk losing their jobs in the Russian capital because foreign companies have suspended operations or decided to leave the Russian market. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has called for more weapons, describing “every delay” as “permission for Russia to take the lives of Ukrainians”. In his latest address, he appealed to countries to send arms, saying Ukraine’s fate “depends upon them”.

In his latest address, he appealed to countries to send arms, saying Ukraine’s fate “depends upon them”. Zelenskiy also claimed in the address that the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine’s south were being transferred to “the rouble zone” and subordinated to Russian administration.

and subordinated to Russian administration. Zelenskiy maintained Ukraine is not willing to give up territory in the east in order to end the war with Russia and acknowledged that the battle could influence the entire course of the war.

and acknowledged that the battle could influence the entire course of the war. Zelenskiy said he has invited Emmanuel Macron to visit Ukraine to see for himself evidence that Russian forces have committed “genocide”, a term the French president has avoided using.

to see for himself evidence that Russian forces have committed “genocide”, a term the French president has avoided using. Ukraine has completed a questionnaire that will form a starting point for the European Union to decide on its membership.

to decide on its membership. Unverified photos and a video clip claiming to show the Russian warship Moskva moments after it was reportedly hit by a Ukrainian Neptune missile have surfaced online.

10.35am BST

Here are some of the latest images that have been sent to us of the scenes in Lviv this morning. City mayor Andriy Sadovy said five missiles struck the city in western Ukraine. At least six people were killed and eight wounded in missile strikes in different areas of the city, according to the governor.

Russian forces claim to have attacked 315 Ukrainian targets across the country overnight, destroying four arms and military equipment depots with Iskander missiles, and shooting down three planes and 11 drones. None of the claims have been independently verified.

Firefighters battle a blaze after a building in Lviv was hit by a missile on 18 April. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

People take shelter after an air raid siren sounded in Lviv. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Smoke is seen drifting across Lviv after the latest missile strikes. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters

10.28am BST

Two brief pieces of financial news emerging from Russia at the moment, both related to the impact of sanctions applied to the country.

Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullin a said Russia plans to take legal action over the blocking of gold, forex and assets belonging to Russian residents, adding that such a step would need to be painstakingly thought through and legally justified.

Reuters reports foreign sanctions have frozen about $300bn of around $640bn that Russia had in its gold and foreign exchange reserves when it launched its latest invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

On the domestic front, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said about 200,000 people risk losing their jobs in the Russian capital because foreign companies have suspended operations or decided to leave the Russian market.

Sobyanin wrote on his blog that Moscow authorities are ready to support people who lose their jobs by providing training and temporary and socially important work.

9.38am BST

No humanitarian corridors in Ukraine for second consecutive day

Ukraine and Russia have failed to agree about humanitarian convoys for the evacuation of civilians from war-affected areas for the second day , Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Reuters reports Vereshchuk posted on the Telegram app that “for security reasons, it was decided not to open humanitarian corridors today”.

9.23am BST

Earlier we had some unverified still images that purported to be of the Russian flagship Moskva , moments after a fire had started onboard [ see 7.22am ].

Alec Luhn, who has covered Russia in the past for us, has just shared a three-second video clip that appears to show that same ship in distress – listing to one side and with flames appearing visible inside and out. The footage has not been independently verified.

9.02am BST

Here are a couple of images of the smoke rising in Lviv from Russian missile strikes that have been sent over the newswires. Lviv is in the far west of Ukraine, near the border with Poland.

Smoke rises after five aimed missile strikes hit Lviv. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Another view of smoke rising over Lviv this morning. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

8.57am BST

The mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi has given more details of this morning’s Russian missile attack.

He says one of the rockets hit a car repair workshop in the western city. Six people were killed in the latest strikes, with 11 injured, including a child, he tweeted.

About 40 cars were damaged and destroyed, he added, posting a photo of the charred remains of one vehicle.

The mayor said the shockwave shattered the windows of a nearby hotel. It was being used by Ukrainians evacuated from other areas.

8.31am BST

Six killed in missile strikes on Lviv – regional governor

Six people were killed and eight wounded in missile strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv this morning, regional governor Maksym Kozystkiy said.



Reuters reports he said that three missiles hit military infrastructure facilities, while one struck a car tire replacement facility.

The RIA News agency is carrying a series of claims from the Russian military. They say:

Artillery hit 18 command posts in Ukraine overnight.

Russian troops destroyed 16 Ukrainian military facilities.

Russian air forces destroyed eight Ukrainian armoured vehicles and up to a company of manpower.

Russian air defences shot down three Ukrainian planes and 11 drones.

The Russian state news agency Tass is carrying a statement from the Russian defence ministry saying that Russian forces hit 315 Ukrainian targets in total overnight. They say it destroyed four arms and military equipment depots in Ukraine with Iskander missiles.

None of the claims have been independently verified.

8.03am BST

Lesia Vasylenko , a lawyer and Ukrainian MP, has tweeted this unverified image of damage in Lviv. She says this was caused by Russian missiles that were targeting the railway station and storage units.

7.56am BST

Today so far

7.42am BST

More details are emerging from Lviv this morning.

CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto shared a photo purporting to show smoke rising on the city skyline.

“Five missile strikes on Lviv this morning. Smoke visible rising above the city,” he tweeted.

Fox reporter James Levinson added: “Black smoke seen from train station 4 reported missile strikes at Lviv train station no reports of casualties or damage yet. Can hear air raid sirens and ambulance in background.”

7.33am BST

Lviv’s head of regional military administration, Maksym Kozytsky, has urged residents to seek shelter amid reports of missile strikes in the region.

“The air alarm continues. Stay in the shelters,” Kozytsky said in a Telegram post around 8.30am this morning.



7.22am BST

An unverified photo claiming to show the Russian warship Moskva moments after it was reportedly hit by a Ukrainian Neptune missile has surfaced online.

The source of the image is unclear, and the Guardian has not been able to immediately verify its authenticity.



The Guardian’s Moscow correspondent, Andrew Roth, said he believes the unverified photo may be the first of the Moskva cruiser to emerge after it was reportedly struck by a missile.

Rob Lee, a PhD student at the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, tweeted: “Looks like a legit photo of the Moskva after it was struck by Ukrainian Neptun[e] anti-ship missiles.”



OSINTtechnical, an account that shares open-source intelligence information, wrote: “I can’t verify the authenticity, but this is a Slava class cruiser and I don’t think any of them have been destroyed in this manner.”

7.12am BST

Five missiles strike Lviv, mayor reports

Five missiles have reportedly struck Lviv , according to the city’s mayor.

“5 aimed missile strikes on Lviv,” Andriy Sadovy said in an update over his official Telegram account this morning, adding that authorities are seeking more detailed information.

Presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, added: “Five powerful missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of ancient European Lviv. The Russians continue to barbarically attack Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their ‘right’ ... to kill Ukrainians.”

7.07am BST

Russian forces are “completing the creation of an offensive group” in the east and have regained combat capability and replenished their reserves in the Donetsk and Tavriya regions , Ukraine’s military has said.



According to a recently released operational report from the general staff of the armed forces, on the Donetsk and Tavriya regions, Russian forces have regained combat capability and replenished their reserves while concentrating their main efforts in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Kreminna, Popasna and Rubizhne, trying to establish full control over the city of Mariupol.

It is also expected that Russian forces “will continue to fight to reach the administrative borders of the Kherson region,” officials said.



In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine repulsed 12 Russian attacks, destroyed ten tanks, fifteen armoured units and five vehicles, as well as five enemy artillery systems, according to the report. The Ukrainian air force hit five air targets: one plane, three helicopters and one UAV, it added.

A Russian military vehicle shot down around the Moshun village in the north of Kyiv, Ukraine.lu Agency via Getty Images) Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

6.58am BST

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged US president Joe Biden to visit Ukraine.

“I think he will,” Zelenskiy said when asked if he was aware of any plans for a US presidential visit during an extended interview with CNN broadcast on Sunday. “But it’s his decision, of course, and [it] depends on the safety situation, of course. But I think he’s the leader of the United States and that’s why he should come here to see.”

Biden told reporters on Thursday that the US would decide soon whether to send a senior official to Ukraine as a show of support, but sources suggested to Reuters the administration was considering defence secretary Lloyd Austin or Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Zelenskiy comments came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv last weekend .

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, said in an interview that Biden had no visit scheduled.

6.49am BST

Delay in weapons from west gives Russia 'permission to take the lives of Ukrainians': Zelenskiy

In his nightly national address, Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy called for more weapons, describing “every delay” as “permission for Russia to take the lives of Ukrainians”.

We are doing everything to ensure defence. We are in constant contact with partners. We are grateful to those who really help with everything they can. But those who have the weapons and ammunition we need and delay their provision must know that the fate of this battle also depends on them. The fate of people who can be saved. The 53rd day of the war is over, and we have been waiting for answers to some points in our weapons inquiries for 53 days. And some answers are formulated so that delivery can begin only in May. I speak directly in such cases: every delay in weapons, every political delay is a permission for Russia to take the lives of Ukrainians . This is how Russia interprets it. That should not be the case in reality.”

6.25am BST

In the wake of Russia’s censorship of independent news media and the banning of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the messaging app Telegram has become the largest remaining outlet for unrestricted information, the New York Times reports.

Since the war started, it has been the most downloaded app in Russia, with about 4.4m downloads, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower, the publication cited.

“This is one of the few channels that are left where you can receive information,” Russian journalist Farida Rustamova told the outlet.

Ilya Shepelin, who used to cover the media for the now-shuttered independent TV channel Rain and has established a blog critical of the war, added: “Telegram is the only place in Russia where people can exchange opinions and information freely, although the Kremlin has worked hard to infiltrate Telegram channels.”

6.16am BST

Charred houses, cratered lawns and an epic clean-up. This is the scene described by Guardian correspondent, Luke Harding, reporting to us from Chernihiv , about 150km north-east of Kyiv.

Russian forces advancing from Belarus bombarded the city during a traumatic 25-day siege. Several hundred people died. A couple of shells landed in front of Chernihiv’s gold-domed St Catherine’s church, one of an ensemble of ancient buildings dating back to Kyivan Rus, Ukraine’s original medieval dynasty.

Across swathes of territory vacated by Russia’s armed forces a great clean-up is under way. Homeowners are now tidying up and counting the cost of a devastating month-long occupation. Ukrainian army sappers collected left-behind munitions and defused mines – a vast ongoing job.

Read the full story below.

6.10am BST

Ukraine begins process to join EU

Ukraine has completed a questionnaire which will form a starting point for the European Union to decide on its membership.

“Today, I can say that the document has been completed by the Ukrainian side,” Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, told the Ukrainian public broadcaster on Sunday evening.

The European Commission will need to issue a recommendation on Ukraine’s compliance with the necessary membership criteria, he added.



“We expect the recommendation ... to be positive, and then the ball will be on the side of the EU member states.”

Zhovkva added that Ukraine expects to acquire the status of a candidate country for EU accession in June during a scheduled meeting of the European Council meeting.

The European Council is to meet June 23-24th, according to the Council’s schedule on its website.

“Next, we will need to start accession talks. And once we hold those talks, we can already talk about Ukraine’s full membership in the EU,” Zhovkva said.

5.47am BST

Mariupol fighters ignore surrender demand

Ukraine has vowed that its forces will “fight to the end” in the besieged port city of Mariupol , after a Russian ultimatum for the remaining Ukrainian troops there to surrender expired.

Moscow is edging closer to full control of the city in what would be its biggest prize since it invaded Ukraine in February . Relentless bombardment and street fighting have left much of the city pulverised, killing at least 21,000 people by Ukrainian estimates.

“The city still has not fallen,” the prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, said hours after Moscow’s deadline for fighters holed up and surrounded in a sprawling, fortress-like steelworks to surrender passed. “There’s still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end,” he told ABC.

The Azovstal iron and steelworks has become a redoubt for Ukrainian forces in Mariupol The Azovstal iron and steelworks has become a redoubt for Ukrainian forces in Mariupol

The fall of Mariupol, the largest trading port in the Sea of Azov – from which Ukraine exports grain, iron, steel and heavy machinery – would be an economic blow to Kyiv and a symbolic and strategic victory for Russia , connecting territory it holds in Donbas with the Crimea region it annexed in 2014.

The situation is “very difficult” in Mariupol, Zelenskiy told the Ukrayinska Pravda news portal. “Our soldiers are blocked; the wounded are blocked. There is a humanitarian crisis … Nevertheless, the guys are defending themselves.”

Russia gave remaining Ukrainian soldiers a 6am Moscow time (3am GMT) deadline to lay down their arms and a 1pm (10am GMT) deadline to evacuate, which passed without any sign of compliance by Ukrainian fighters holed up in the smouldering Azovstal steelworks.

5.39am BST

Russian forces to close Mariupol and introduce pass system for entry and exit, mayor's adviser says

Following the refusal of Ukrainian fighters to surrender the city of Mariupol, Russian troops will reportedly close the city for entry and exit on Monday and issue “movement passes” to those who remain , an adviser to the mayor has said.

Petro Andriushchenko made the claim in an update over the Telegram messaging app on Sunday, sharing a photo that appeared to show a line of people waiting for passes.

“Hundreds of citizens have to stand in line to get a pass, without which next week it will be impossible not only to move between districts of the city, but also to be on the streets,” he said.

Andriushchenko suggested that occupying forces were probably gathering information on, or filtering through, those who remain in the city.

In a separate update written on Saturday, Andriushchenko said Russian forces announced the city would be “closed for entry/exit for everyone from Monday, but there will also be a ban on moving around the districts for a week.”

The Guardian has not been able to independently verify these claims.

5.27am BST

Luhansk residents urged to evacuate immediately

Residents of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine have been urged to evacuate immediately.

The head of head of the regions military administration, Sergei Gaidai, maintained that the “decision is yours” but warned the cemetery was “getting bigger by the day”.

“Next week may be difficult. [This] may be the last time we still have a chance to save you,” the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergei Gaidai said in a statement late on Sunday.

The decision is yours. Those who take risks every day are already on the verge. An empty evacuation bus is a disrespect to the lives of a police officer, rescuer, volunteer and many more. Have you seen the new Severodonetsk cemetery?! Getting bigger by the day... We don’t want to dig graves, we want to live and develop! Make that decision. This week can solve a lot.”

Ukraine’s armed forces have been preparing themselves for a brutal Russian offensive in the region predicted for the coming weeks.

5.14am BST

Summary and welcome

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine.

It is just past 7am in Ukraine. Here’s what we know so far:

It is just past 7am in Ukraine. Here's what we know so far: