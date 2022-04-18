Restaurant Inspections: 4/18

Restaurant inspections

Recently released inspections reports of Lucas County food-service operations.

No violations:

Rite Aid , 7504 W. Central, inspected March 11.

Ken’s Lounge , 1701 Lagrange, inspected March 11.

Frankly Plant Based Kitchen , 5334 Pageland, inspected March 11.

Educare Academy IX , 1940 W. Laskey, inspected March 11.

Dorr Elementary School , 1205 King, inspected March 11.

Whiteford Elementary School , 4708 Whiteford, inspected March 14.

The Nutrition Spot Downtown , 215 N. Summit, inspected March 14.

SIP Coffee , 3160 Markway, inspected March 14.

Shoreland Elementary School , 5650 Suder, inspected March 14.

Rose’s , 1339 S. Byrne, inspected March 14.

Pat’s Kitchen , 4218 Overland, inspected March 14.

Fatboys by Al & Zoe , 5873 Pickard, inspected March 14.

Family Food Center , 1212 N. Detroit, inspected March 14.

Educare Academy X , 2303 Cheyenne, inspected March 14.

Educare Academy VIII , 4438 Jackman, inspected March 14.

Educare Academy VII , 4450 Jackman, inspected March 14.

Domino’s , 1734 W. Laskey, inspected March 14.

Alexis Express , 20 E. Alexis, inspected March 14.

Taco el Rey , 334 Valleywood, inspected March 14.

Rudy’s Hot Dog , 6069 Summit, inspected March 15.

Little Krew’s Learning Center , 4428 Secor, inspected March 15.

Dearborn Carryout , 433 Dearborn, inspected March 15.

Cullen Park Drive Thru , 4465 N. Summit, inspected March 15.

BJ’s Market , 15 W. Bancroft, inspected March 15.

Balance Pan-Asian Grille , 215 N. Summit, inspected March 15.

Arby’s , 1205 W. Alexis, inspected March 15.

Tacos El Junior , 1134 Gordon, inspected March 16.

Scott High School , 2400 Collingwood, inspected March 16.

Save-A-Lot , 2626 W. Laskey, inspected March 16.

Rosary Cathedral School , 2535 Collingwood, inspected March 16.

Netty’s , 325 S. Fearing, inspected March 16.

Navarre Elementary School , 800 Kingston, inspected March 16.

Monroe Pharmacy , 4122 Monroe, inspected March 16.

McTigue Elementary School , 5555 Nebraska, inspected March 16.

Huron Market , 528 Magnolia, inspected March 16.

Dreams of Tomorrow , 1007 N. Summit, inspected March 16.

Airport Stop , 3326 Airport, inspected March 16.

Toledo School for the Arts , 333 14th, inspected March 17.

The Saucy Slamwich , 3628 Harley, inspected March 17.

The Bronze Boar , 20 S. Huron, inspected March 17.

Seagate Center - Stand #C , 401 Jefferson, inspected March 17.

Seagate Center - Popcorn One , 401 Jefferson, inspected March 17.

Rosa Parks Elementary School , 3350 Cherry, inspected March 17.

Food For Less , 352 W. Central, inspected March 17.

Deveaux Elementary School , 2620 W. Sylvania, inspected March 17.

Chappy’s Snappy Dogs , 5527 Brook Point, inspected March 17.

Waite High School , 301 Morrison, inspected March 18.

Taqueria-Otates , 802 Sixth, inspected March 18.

Sunset Mini Mart , 4625 N. Detroit, inspected March 18.

Stranahan Elementary School , 3840 N. Holland-Sylvania, inspected March 18.

Mike’s Place , 3170 Cherry, inspected March 18.

Huntington Center - Portable #9 Pretzels & Almonds , 500 Jefferson, inspected March 18.

Huntington Center - Portable #6 Arena BBQ , 500 Jefferson, inspected March 18.

Huntington Center - Portable #5 Pretzels , 500 Jefferson, inspected March 18.

GLCAP Sylvania Early Childhood Center , 3840 N. Holland Sylvania, inspected March 18.

Glass City Cupcakes , 3326 Glanzman, inspected March 18.

Dollar General , 5720 Secor, inspected March 18.

Six & Twelve Mini Mart , 3435 Elm, inspected March 21.

Meijer - Gas Station , 7240 W. Central, inspected March 21.

Dollar General , 5886 Dorr, inspected March 21.

Big C’s Smoked Barbeque #3 , 3722 Heatherbrook, inspected March 21.

Big C’s Smoked Barbeque #2 , 3722 Heatherbrook, inspected March 21.

Big C’s Smoked Barbeque , 3722 Heatherbrook, inspected March 21.





Violations:

Off The Rails , 4550 Eddington, inspected March 11. The hand-washing sink’s water supply was turned off.

McDonald’s , 5057 Monroe, inspected March 11. Cream in the dispenser at the drive-up window was holding at an unsafe temperature.

Emmanuel Christian School , 4607 Laskey, inspected March 11. No sanitizer for wiping cloths was set up during food preparation.

Core Life Eatery , 5231 Monroe, inspected March 11. A box of raw tuna was stored improperly above soups and other ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Soups in the walk-in cooler lacked required date marks.

Consaul Food Mart , 2625 Consaul, inspected March 11. The hand-washing sink had clutter in its basin.

Bassett’s Health Foods , 3344 Secor, inspected March 11. No sample test results for the bulk water machine were available for review.

S&G , 4142 Monroe, inspected March 14. Access to both the hand-washing sink and the three-bay sink was blocked.

Subway , 1564 S. Byrne, inspected March 14. Chicken, roast beef, turkey, ham, and tomatoes in the prep-top cooler were holding at unsafe temperatures.

Hope Learning Academy of Toledo , 4234 Monroe, inspected March 14. Documents related to a required employee health-reporting policy were not kept. Peroxide chemical was in use as sanitizer but facility had no means to measure its strength or effectiveness.

Heatherdowns Country Club - Main Dining Hall , 3910 Heatherdowns, inspected March 14. An open jug of barbecue sauce labeled Refrigerate After Opening was left out at room temperature. The upstairs ice machine’s drain plumbing lacked a required air gap; the ice machine was not in use.

CVS Pharmacy , 4121 Monroe, inspected March 14. Documents related to a required employee health-reporting policy were not kept. Little if any hot water was available from the men’s and women’s restrooms’ faucets and water pressure was weak.

City Egg Restaurant , 202 N. Summit, inspected March 14. A mixer was dirty with food debris. Dirty dishes were stored improperly with clean dishes.

Sunoco , 350 W. Bancroft, inspected March 15. Freshly delivered boxes blocked access to the hand-washing sink.

O’Henry’s Kitchen on Wheels , 1356 Eleanor, inspected March 15. Food employees did not wash their hands when required. The water supply for hand washing was turned off.

L&J Turtle , 1519 Eleanor, inspected March 15. No person-in-charge certified in food safety was present at the time of inspection. Food employees failed to wash hands when required. The hand-washing sink was used improperly as a dump sink and had drain tubes emptying into it. The dish machine did not dispense sanitizer when required. The prep cooler failed to maintain proper refrigeration temperature.

Dollar General , 4925 Jackman, inspected March 15. Food and chemicals provided by a supplier were not properly separated to prevent food contamination.

Speedy Mart , 2707 W. Central, inspected March 16. Raw shell eggs were stored improperly above milk containers in the cooler.

Packo’s at the Park , 7 S. Superior, inspected March 16. The single-door cheese cooler was dirty with debris buildup. Quaternary ammonium sanitizer in the wipe bucket tested at 0 ppm. The ice scoop was soaking in soda water instead of being properly washed and sanitized. Water was not hot enough during the dish machine’s sanitizing cycle.

Kiddie Kollege Childcare Campus , 2880 W. Laskey, inspected March 16. Canned food was stored on the floor.

J-Cups Pizza , 3265 W. Alexis, inspected March 16. The mixer, dough sheeter and flour tote were dirty with buildup. Oil was stored in a dirty container. Clean small wares were stored improperly on dirty containers.

Wayman Palmer Center , 1500 N. 14th, inspected March 17. The freezer was dirty with spills and debris.

Tin Can , 1 S. Erie, inspected March 17. A wet rag was placed improperly in a hand-washing sink. A chair blocked access to a hand-washing sink. A pop nozzle was dirty with black debris buildup. The ice chest cooler was dirty with lid and spoon debris.

Monnettes’ Market , 5717 Secor, inspected March 17. Washed containers had old stickers or sticker residue on them. Expired deli meat was in the meat case. Reduced-oxygen packaging did not follow required procedure.

Little Asia , 3527 Dorr, inspected March 17. A child was inside the kitchen. Raw chicken was stored improperly above raw beef and bok choy. All foods in the walk-in cooler lacked date marks.

Glass City Fried Guys , 949 Eleanor, inspected March 17. Corned beef, potatoes, and cabbage were illegally prepared in a private home. The two-door cooler’s interior was dirty with food debris buildup.

Family Dollar , 2944 W. Sylvania, inspected March 17. Expired baby food was offered for sale.

The Spot Sylvania , 4024 N. Holland-Sylvania, inspected March 18. Quaternary ammonium sanitizer was too weak. The ice machine’s interior was dirty with buildup.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company , 27 Broadway, inspected March 18. Rice and pasta in the walk-in cooler lacked covers. Raw eggs were stored improperly above milk. The ice machine’s slide was dirty with black buildup. The pop nozzle holders at the service station and at the bar area were dirty with pink buildup. The shelf rack behind the salad cooler was dirty with grease and debris buildup. The fish, cold drink, Rockwell, service, and salad coolers were dirty with debris at their bottoms. Rice and pasta in refrigeration lacked date marks. The mop sink’s backflow prevention device was missing.

Lowrider Cafe , 316 N. Michigan, inspected March 18. The single-door freezer and two-door cooler in the back storage area were dirty with debris. The inside ice chest was dirty with debris and ice buildup.

Your Way Nutrition , 4315 W. Alexis, inspected March 21. A blender was stored improperly in the hand-washing sink.

S&G , 4458 Monroe, inspected March 21. Documents related to a required employee health-reporting policy were not kept. The True cooler failed to maintain safe refrigeration temperature.

S&G , 4315 W. Alexis, inspected March 21. Bottles of chemicals were stored improperly in the hand-washing sink. The ice chute surfaces were dirty with buildup.

Subway , 4011 Monroe, inspected March 21. Documents related to a required employee health-reporting policy were not kept. The pop fountain ice dispenser was dirty with slime buildup.

Lefty’s Cheesesteaks , 5333 Monroe, inspected March 21. Cooked beef was sitting out at an unsafe temperature. The chef base cooler held brisket and cheese at unsafe temperatures. A spray bottle of all-purpose cleaner was stored on the prep table during active food preparation.

Bambino’s Pizza , 4466 Monroe, inspected March 21. No person-in-charge was present during inspection. Documents related to a required employee health-reporting policy were not kept. Employees did not wash their hands properly. No sanitizer was present in the wipe-cloth bucket. Clean pans used for bread were stored in a used cardboard box. Pans were dirty with baked-on food and grease. Staff were not sanitizing utensils, knives, and pans after washing and rinsing. Pizza sauce was left out at room temperature.