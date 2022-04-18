Frances L. Sakola (1935-2022)

Frances L. Sakola, a longtime Toledo Public Schools teacher from Perrysburg, died Friday at Brighton Gardens of Westlake in Westlake, Ohio. She was 86.

She had several medical conditions common for her age, her son Jon Sakola said.

Mrs. Sakola taught elementary grades for 30 years at Glendale-Feilbach Elementary School on Cass Road in South Toledo. She retired from TPS in 2002.

Before that she taught at a couple of elementary schools at different times in Elyria and Gnadenhutten, Ohio, after graduating in 1957 from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Teaching the sixth grade was her favorite because she thought students at that age were more inquisitive, eager to learn, and fun to teach, her son said.

“She loved teaching and though there were always a student or two who were problem children, she just felt challenged by them — more than anything else — and would never give up on teaching anybody,” he said.

Mrs. Sakola was born July 17, 1935 in Dalton, Ill. to Grace and Frank Beluschek, who were both of Hungarian descent.

Growing up, she enjoyed the outdoors, particularly playing softball.

A few years after graduating from BGSU, she married Ronald Sakola. They raised two sons together and later divorced.

In her free time, she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and family reunions. She also liked to golf.

Mrs. Sakola was a member of Perrysburg First Church, where she had volunteered in a variety of capacities.

She was preceded in death by a son, James Sakola.

Surviving are her son, Jon Sakola; brother, Bill Beluschek, and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Perrysburg First Church.

Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to The Hospice of the Western Reserve.