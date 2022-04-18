ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Students Display Talent, Academics, At Excellence Expo

By Chris Lundy
 2 days ago
Despite all their rage, members of the rock band were still just students on a stage. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

TOMS RIVER – School is no longer just sitting and listening to lectures. There might be hundreds of unique lessons and projects going on throughout any given week, and a recent event gave the public a chance to experience it all.

Did you want to learn about coding? There was a place for that. Did you want to look at some art? There were multiple displays. Are you curious about what an interactive history lesson is? Step inside.

Hundreds of visitors circled the course through the RWJBarnabas Arena on the campus of High School North on one recent night for the Excellence Expo. There were at least 50 tables inside the main arena. But that doesn’t count the art displays and other interactive exhibits. It also doesn’t include the tables lining the outside. Another large room off to the side had crafting projects and physical education.

There were performances on a stage in the main room. There was a chorus, jazz band, and orchestra. A rock band closed it out with

Fine art classes got to show off their creativity. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

“Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” by Smashing Pumpkins (that’s the one that goes “In spite of my rage, I am still just a rat in a cage.”)

Remote controlled robots rolled around the floor, doing tasks they were programmed to do. This booth was run by students in the three high schools and also Intermediate North.

There were obstacles on the floor that the robots could be guided through. This mimics the challenges that the robots do in competitions, said Erica Midili, advisor for the Robotics Club at High School North. In these competitions, the children are told in advance what tasks the robots will have to complete, and then they must figure out how to build a robot that can accomplish them.

Nicole Tischio, biology teacher at High School North, said that the kids build and code the robots. It serves as a source of pride to have their creation working and completing tasks. It also serves as a source of pride to share their accomplishment with others at an event like this.

Children got to show off their big brains with their science projects, like “the effects of salt in fruits and vegetables on electrical conductivity.”

Luke Comstock, a 10-year-old 5th grader at Beachwood Elementary, sat with a laptop facing passersby to display what he learned about ocean pollution.

He studied it as part of his Genius Hour. This is a student-guided research project where the pupil chooses what they want to study and the teacher serves as a facilitator to guide them in their interests. He chose that topic because ocean pollution “can kill all the fish in the ocean and lots of other things.”

The crowd got to hear a lot of performances, like this one from the chorus. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

So, what’s the solution to ocean pollution? Luke said one thing that can be done is a state can pass a bottle bill. This makes it cost an extra 5 cents to buy anything in a bottle, like a soda. Then, when the person recycles it, they get 10 cents back.

With 19 schools in the district, this was only a sample of what was going on in classrooms.

Assistant Superintendents Cara DiMeo and Richard Fastnacht said that this event is a way to highlight wonderful things that are occurring daily – not just on special events.

“Coming out of COVID, this is a showcase of all the amazing things that are happening in the district,” DiMeo said.

“It truly captures what we really do every day,” Fastnacht said. From academics to extra-curricular, to social-emotional learning, education is a whole-person approach.

Social-emotional learning is one of the pillars of education, although it’s not something you can put on a test. It’s about providing an environment where students feel comfortable and safe, so that they can put their minds at ease and use their brain to their fullest. Some displays were up about behavioral supports in the home and preschool education tips.

Photo by Chris Lundy

Some tables were run by community partners like the Ocean County Library, Cattus Island, and Fulfill. There were also a few vendors selling their wares.

The event was the brainchild of Curriculum Directors Rachel Cicala and Adrienne Gold. They saw the way that the community was able to interact with the students at the Makerfest held from 2015-2019 and wanted to bring back that energy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschool Education#Pollution#Art#Robot#Smashing Pumpkins
Jersey Shore Online

Student Wins Award For Patriotic Essay

BERKELEY – What makes a great American? For Theresa Baumann it is someone who follows the law, is respectful, and is always giving back to their community and country. She won the Patriot’s Pen essay contest supported by VFW Post 9503. Baumann, a student at Central Regional Middle School, was lauded at a recent Board of Education meeting for her work.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
100.7 WITL

MSU’s COVID-19 Rules Extended Into 2022-23 Academic Year

Michigan State University president Dr. Samuel Stanley announced on Friday in a letter to students and faculty that most of the current rules and mandates governing COVID-19 will be extended into the 2022-23 school year. This announcement also covers the upcoming summer semester of 2022. The original ruling was put...
MICHIGAN STATE
KX News

Month of The Military Child celebrated in schools

Wilton Public School District is celebrating Month of The Military Child and this week support is being shown inside the classroom. “We just kind of show that we support military families, raise awareness, kind of get people thinking of the struggles that military families do face. They move schools a lot, they miss their families […]
MILITARY
Jersey Shore Online

$118M Budget Introduced For Howell Schools

HOWELL – At the recent Howell K-8 School District Board of Education meeting, members introduced the tentative $118.1 million budget for the 2022-23 school year. The budget was first introduced at the March 23 meeting, with a public hearing scheduled for May 4. After the public hearing, board members have the option to adopt the budget.
HOWELL, NJ
LocalNewsMatters.org

California College of the Arts staff, adjuncts to receive wage hikes under new contracts

In the latest, local reflection of a growing nationwide labor movement, two unions have ratified contracts with the California College of the Arts. The membership units, both affiliated with the Service Employees International Union Local 1021, represent staff and adjunct employees at the college. This is a first contract for the staff employees, who voted to unionize in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WITN

Greene Central High School- Jada Strickland

My name is Jada Strickland, and I am a proud senior at Greene Central High School. I have been born and raised in the Snow Hill and Goldsboro area, and though I hold it very close, I am so excited to be pursuing the next chapter in my life! I am currently deciding on a 4-year college to commit to, either North Carolina State University or at UNC Chapel Hill, with a major in business and marketing! When I am not at school or working as a Starbucks barista, I love to spend time with my family, pets, friends, as well as my boyfriend. I also enjoy anything art-related, from fashion to makeup, as well as traveling, concerts, and taking care of my plants! I am overjoyed by the opportunities that I have been given this year, and I hope that college will open up many more doors for me this coming year!
SNOW HILL, NC
Toms River, NJ
