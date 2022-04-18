ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Lindy Waters III Short But Long Journey To The Thunder And NBA

By Nate Feken
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hc6vz_0fCB6CMG00

Lindy Waters III hasn’t had to travel very far over the last few years to play basketball, but he has taken quite the journey to get to the NBA.

Lindy played locally for Norman North High School, Oklahoma State University, the Enid Outlaws, Oklahoma City Blue and now the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During that time Waters battled injuries, effects from the pandemic as well as plenty of ups and downs along the way.

After starting the 2021-22 season with the Oklahoma City Blue in the G-League the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Waters to a two way deal.

Lindy played in 25 games, started one game, averaged eight points a game and shot 36 percent from three.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Enid, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Norman, OK
Basketball
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State University#Norman North High School#The Oklahoma City Blue#The G League#Nexstar Media Inc
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
KFOR

KFOR

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy