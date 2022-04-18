Lindy Waters III Short But Long Journey To The Thunder And NBA

Lindy Waters III hasn’t had to travel very far over the last few years to play basketball, but he has taken quite the journey to get to the NBA.

Lindy played locally for Norman North High School, Oklahoma State University, the Enid Outlaws, Oklahoma City Blue and now the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During that time Waters battled injuries, effects from the pandemic as well as plenty of ups and downs along the way.

After starting the 2021-22 season with the Oklahoma City Blue in the G-League the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Waters to a two way deal.

Lindy played in 25 games, started one game, averaged eight points a game and shot 36 percent from three.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.