ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 8pm, Sunday April 17

helotesecho.com
 2 days ago

Isolated thunderstorms are possible from mid afternoon through....

helotesecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Severe Storms Possible VERY Early Wednesday AM

A very powerful storm system will push a warm front through the area later Tuesday, followed quickly by a cold front late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. We are tracking the potential for a few strong to severe storms, mainly from 12 AM - 5 AM Wednesday. Damaging wind & a few tornadoes are the primary threats with the very quick-moving storms early Wednesday morning. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online as the ABC 6 Weather Team will be tracking the storms all-night/morning long, keeping you up-to-date, as well as safe before, during, & after the storms!
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Edwards Plateau#Extreme Weather
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS42.com

WEATHER AWARE: Tornado Watch remains in effect for several counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storms have begun moving through Alabama Tuesday afternoon and the CBS 42 Storm Team has you covered on all of the latest weather events throughout central Alabama. Several counties across West Alabama are under a TORNADO WATCH until 7 p.m., and counties in Central Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy