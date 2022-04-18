Sunday Sit-down with Matt Michaels

Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
It's been said that you should keep your friends close and your enemies closer. If that's true, then Missouri is a model state as the states who claim to hate it the most are the ones most people are moving there from. Stacker shared a fun story recently counting down...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Arkansas gymnast Kennedy Hambrick will compete with the Hogs for another year. She announced on Twitter Monday that she would be coming back to for a fifth year. Hambrick just finished her senior season with the Gymbacks after competing as an individual at nationals. She holds Arkansas’ record for best all-around […]
Kiona Sinks knows this would’ve delighted Buck O’Neil. At Legends Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday night, the University of Kansas baseball team wore replica uniforms from the Negro Leagues’ Kansas City Monarchs; Texas Southern, meanwhile, donned ones fashioned after the Homestead Grays. KU brought this...
After three days, the Columbia Tournament crowned a champion, but not before showcasing some of the best players in the state. Francis Howell won all five of its games to claim first place, with Hickman the only Columbia team to advance to the championship bracket. There was still plenty to...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Kansans are trying to draw professional sports to the state, including those in the state capitol. Just a few weeks ago, lawmakers were debating on the sports gambling bill. It’s possible that the bill includes financial incentives for major professional sports to build a new stadium or arena in Kansas. […]
ST. LOUIS — A colleague of mine likes to remind me of the classic Jerry Seinfeld bit that when it comes to sports, we're ultimately cheering for laundry. Obviously it's more nuanced than that and sports mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people, but I've been reminded of that "laundry" phrase lately with the ongoing madness of the transfer portal in college athletics.
Comments / 0