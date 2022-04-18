ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa man arrested and charged for drug trafficking

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Michael Corey Snider was arrested Saturday for trafficking heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine according to Tulsa County.

TULSA, Okla. — Michael Corey Snider was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine according to Tulsa Police.

Police say he was in the backseat of a car pulled over for improper tag display.

When questioned, Snider told police he had drugs in the vehicle.

Police said they found 35.33 grams of fentanyl, 31.24 grams of cocaine, 129.14 grams of meth, 13.66 grams of heroin, a digital scale and bags used to distribute drugs.

Police also said they found 19 buprenorphine pills and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Snider is being charged with several trafficking charges and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Snider’s bail is set at $100,000.

