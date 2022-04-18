Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas...southeastern Missouri...and western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas...southeastern Missouri...and western Tennessee. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Southeastern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri Tipton County in western Tennessee Dyer County in western Tennessee Western Obion County in western Tennessee Lauderdale County in western Tennessee Western Haywood County in western Tennessee Lake County in western Tennessee * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 311 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Clarkton to Gosnell to near Gilmore, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Dyersburg, Blytheville, Ripley, Osceola, Caruthersville, Gosnell, Portageville, Hayti, Steele, Luxora, Wilson, Keiser, Reelfoot Lake State Park, Fort Pillow State Park, Munford, Tiptonville, Newbern, Brighton, Halls and Ridgely. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
