Milwaukee, WI

18-year-old man killed on Easter

By Courtney Sisk
WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the murder of a 18-year-old man. The man was found on West...

www.wisn.com

WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
WSFA

Shootout, head-on crash in Milwaukee neighborhood caught on camera

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) – The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is considering criminal charges after violence erupted in a residential neighborhood. People shot at each other from speeding cars just before the vehicles crashed into each other Sunday evening. Jeaninne Bauer’s Ring doorbell camera recorded the shootout and crash....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, man dead in vehicle near 44th and Fiebrantz

MILWAUKEE - A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Milwaukee near 44th and Fiebrantz Monday evening, March 21. Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. and found the 31-year-old dead as a result of gunshot wounds. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Family identifies 18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family has identified 18-year-old Davonte Simmons as the teen killed in a shooting Thursday night. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows several individuals engaged in activity around a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 58

Graphic video shows suspects shoot 16-year-old walking with young child in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Albert and Marquette Streets in Racine on Sunday, March 20. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Graphic video obtained by CBS 58 appears to shows a vehicle pull over and two suspects are seen getting out. The suspects are seen shooting at a 16-year-old boy walking down the sidewalk who was holding hands with a young child, one suspect shoots point-blank at the victim. The child runs off in fear. Police say the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

MPD: 31-year-old man found fatally shot in vehicle near 44th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after discovering a man fatally shot inside a vehicle Monday night, March 21. Officials say the 31-year-old victim was found near 44th and Capitol Drive around 6:45 p.m. They say the victim had sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

18 year old killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY

