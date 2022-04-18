National Day Of ...

As we continue to head into Spring we can witness the growth in nature. Flowers are blooming, neighbors are out mowing the grass and birds are chirping. Last week we celebrated Our Annual Dinner with our donors, funded agencies and business community. It was an evening filled with fellowship. It was so nice to celebrate with everyone in attendance after such a period of isolation from the COVID pandemic. We were able to announce our 2021 Campaign surpassed goal and allowed for $69,000 plus in grants being distributed to meet emerging needs in our community. It was also shared that our 2022 campaign goal has been met as well. Please do not stop giving, though. Every dollar raised will continue to be utilized by this wonderful community to meet the needs of our neighbors.

