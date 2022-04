WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas State scored 12 runs over the first four innings and never looked back, downing Wichita State 12-1 on Monday night at Eck Stadium. The Wildcats (18-17) struck first just three batters into the game, as Dominic Johnson drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a single from Orlando Salinas, and scored via a wild pitch to make it 1-0. Four more runs crossed in the second; Jeff Heinrich drew a bases-loaded walk, an error scored a second run, and a pair of run-scoring groundouts made it 5-0 Kansas State.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO