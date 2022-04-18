Lions writer Tim Twentyman talks NFL draft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The NFL draft will begin on April 28.

This year it’s set to take place in Las Vegas.

News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles sat down with Tim Twentyman from detroitlions.com to break down this year’s draft. The Lions will have the second overall pick this year and hold three of the top 34 picks.

The two talked about which players the Lions might pick and what will be driving their decision.

For the full conversation with Tim Twentyman , watch the video in the player above.

