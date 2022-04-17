Local holiday basketball game in Cape Girardeau

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Locally heavy rainfall Tuesday Afternoon and Evening could lead to isolated overland flooding A dynamic area of low pressure over the Central United States, combined with deep moisture moving northward from the Gulf of Mexico tonight into Tuesday, will lead to a brief period of heavy rainfall across parts of the Quad State region Tuesday afternoon and evening. With relatively dry soil moisture conditions in place at this time, any rainfall that initially occurs will be safely absorbed in the ground or slowly runoff into ditches, creeks and streams later tonight into early Tuesday. However, there is an expectation that showers and some thunderstorms will develop and move over the same area during the midday and afternoon hours on Tuesday. This repeat rainfall activity, combined with an increasing rainfall rate over the same area, could produce isolated overland flooding during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Between one and two inches of rain could occur over a short period of time on Tuesday. The areas of greatest concern for heavy rainfall would be along and east of Interstate 57 in Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, the Purchase and Pennyrile regions of west Kentucky, and part of southwest Indiana. The Weather Prediction Center currently has most of the Quad State region in a Marginal to Slight area for Excessive Rainfall for Tuesday and Tuesday Night. The most impacted areas for increase flooding potential at this time would be low-lying and poorly drained areas in the Quad State region.

