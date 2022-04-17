ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Local holiday basketball game in Cape Girardeau

KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccused burglar arrested by Perry County Sheriff's Office. Bald Knob Cross of Peace celebrates 86th...

www.kfvs12.com

KMOV

Police chase from Cape Girardeau ends in Jefferson County

St. Louis County officials confirm new COVID subvariant is in the area. St. Louis County officials said Wednesday that the new COVID-19 subvariant is in the area. Myron Lindsey, the manager at The Art Bar, showed us to make the perfect cocktail. Washington University professor reflects on how stay-at-home orders...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Alabama is set to perform at the Show Me Center on Friday, May 27. The iconic country band is known for their many songs such as ‘Dixieland Delight,’ ‘Mountain Music’ and ‘Feels So Right.’. Also performing, as a very special...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one person injured

Accused burglar arrested by Perry County Sheriff's Office. Bald Knob Cross of Peace celebrates 86th Easter Sunrise Service. The Better Business Bureau tells us about an award opportunity for businesses and non-profits. Breakfast Show TOO headlines 4/17. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Breakfast Show TOO headlines 4/17. Animal cruelty in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Animal cruelty in Murray, Ky.

McCracken County woman arrested for stabbing a man. More than one thousand people came out to Saluki Con at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale today.
MURRAY, KY
Outsider.com

Illinois Man’s Monster 140-Pound Paddlefish Breaks Missouri State Record

This Illinois man won’t need to hit the gym this week, since he already got a workout hauling a 140-pound paddlefish to shore, breaking the Missouri state record. While on a family trip, Jim Dain decided to go on a fishing trip on the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). When Dain found out that there was supposed to be inclement weather, he almost kept his reel at home. But after some thought, he decided to go through with his original plan.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Mississippi Co. sheriff defends deputy charged with misconduct

The city of Cape Girardeau will offer sign-on bonuses as a hiring incentive for the police, fire and public works departments. Jackson FFA members selected for Agribusiness Academy. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two sophomores at Jackson High School have been selected for the Agribusiness Academy. Texas woman arrested in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston R-VI superintendent resigns

Senator Mitch McConnell was in Mayfield, Ky. on Thursday to discuss disaster recovery efforts. Marion police: Bank robber killed by officers in Calif. Police say a man who robbed a Marion, Ill. bank was shot and killed by officers in California. RAW VIDEO: McConnell visits Mayfield. Updated: 1 hour ago.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Schools to serve as storm shelters in Graves County on Wednesday

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Five schools in Graves county will serve as storm shelters on Wednesday, April 13. Significant severe storms are expected throughout the Heartland. The Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry announced the schools around the county will be available to the public beginning at 3 p.m.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Locally heavy rainfall Tuesday Afternoon and Evening could lead to isolated overland flooding A dynamic area of low pressure over the Central United States, combined with deep moisture moving northward from the Gulf of Mexico tonight into Tuesday, will lead to a brief period of heavy rainfall across parts of the Quad State region Tuesday afternoon and evening. With relatively dry soil moisture conditions in place at this time, any rainfall that initially occurs will be safely absorbed in the ground or slowly runoff into ditches, creeks and streams later tonight into early Tuesday. However, there is an expectation that showers and some thunderstorms will develop and move over the same area during the midday and afternoon hours on Tuesday. This repeat rainfall activity, combined with an increasing rainfall rate over the same area, could produce isolated overland flooding during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Between one and two inches of rain could occur over a short period of time on Tuesday. The areas of greatest concern for heavy rainfall would be along and east of Interstate 57 in Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, the Purchase and Pennyrile regions of west Kentucky, and part of southwest Indiana. The Weather Prediction Center currently has most of the Quad State region in a Marginal to Slight area for Excessive Rainfall for Tuesday and Tuesday Night. The most impacted areas for increase flooding potential at this time would be low-lying and poorly drained areas in the Quad State region.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

VIDEO: Candidates participate in Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - KFVS presents the Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate. Heartland News anchor Jeff Cunningham moderated the debate at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Bob Fox, incumbent Cape Girardeau Mayor, and Stacy Kinder, current City Council Representative for Ward 6, participated in the debate. Each candidate was given...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: McConnell visits Mayfield

Senator Mitch McConnell was in Mayfield on Thursday to discuss disaster recovery efforts. McConnell stops in Mayfield, Ky. Senator Mitch McConnell was in Mayfield, Ky. on Thursday to discuss disaster recovery efforts. Marion police: Bank robber killed by officers in Calif. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Police say a man...
MAYFIELD, KY

