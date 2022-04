The Oregon Ducks women’s golf team was supposed to have a nice home-course advantage this year at the Pac-12 Championships, which are being held at the Eugene Country Club. The forecast called for cloudy skies and showers throughout the week, which head coach Derek Radley correctly described over the weekend as “Duck weather.” Some high winds throughout Eugene mitigated that advantage, though. The No. 2 Ducks stayed afloat, but struggled to perform as they had expected coming into the day. Following the first round, Oregon sits at No. 5 in the standings after carding a 295 (+7). The top-ranked Stanford Cardinal led after...

EUGENE, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO