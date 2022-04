This post originally appeared in the April 6 Morning Report. Subscribe here. The Magnolia encampment featured in Jakob McWhinney’s story on new efforts to address homelessness in East County has been shrinking steadily over the past weeks. In an email, a spokesman for the county, which committed to sending outreach workers to the encampment every weekday for at least two weeks, wrote that between March 16 and 30 it had connected 24 individuals to some form of housing.

HOMELESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO