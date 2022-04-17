ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miona and Jibri had relationship issues 90 Days before she got to the US

By Helen Williams
realitytitbit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article90 Day Fiancé returns for a ninth season in 2022. Since launching on TLC in 2014, 90 Day Fiancé has been a massive hit with reality TV lovers and many spin-off series have been created off the back of the show’s success including Before The 90 Days and 90 Day...

www.realitytitbit.com

realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Emily and Kobe had to go long-distance for two years

Since 2014, 90 Day Fiancé couples have been connecting across the globe and TLC viewers have been able to feast their eyes on the often jaw-dropping journeys that the couples go on. The aim is to end up married to their partner within 90 days but often, once the couples meet in real life a begin living together, chaos erupts.
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
State
South Dakota State
Fatim Hemraj

20 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamoured with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.
DoYouRemember?

This Couples’ Therapist Reveals The One Habit That Tells Her A Couple Is Headed For Divorce

One couples’ therapist named Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT has revealed the one habit that can tell her a couple is headed for divorce. One thing that Earnshaw loves to start off with is asking how the two met, describing their earlier years. She pays great attention to how one partner or the other describes it, and how their other half reacts to the description.
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
The Independent

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed...
Bon Appétit

My Father Always Told Me Oatmeal Saved His Family. Now I Finally Understand How

My father wielded his story about oatmeal—all nine bowls of it—as a weapon. He told it whenever my siblings and I complained about how unfair it was that our entire wardrobe consisted of hand-me-downs, thrift store purchases (before that kind of shopping was cool), and church donations. He told it to soften the news that he couldn’t possibly pay for all five of us to go to the roller rink. He told it when we tried to vanish during Minyard’s once-a-year sale on whole chickens, limit two per customer, so our friends and neighbors wouldn’t see us lined up at the cash register, a chicken cradled in each arm and a pillowcase filled with nickels clutched in each hand. “I would have killed to be 12 years old and have my daddy hand me a pillow sack full of nickels,” he’d say. “You know how good you got it, April? I never told you about the oatmeal and how we ran away?”
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
The Independent

Relationship expert reveals why you should never view Instagram Story of someone you just started dating

A dating expert has revealed why it’s a bad idea to view the Instagram Stories of someone you’re romantically interested in.Lisa, @somymomsatherapist, is a family, marriage and trauma therapist who often shares videos on TikTok regarding topics like relationships, friendships, and mental health.In a recent clip, Lisa explained why it is “psychologically” important to avoid looking at a potential partner’s story on Instagram if you’re interested in them. According to the LMFT, by looking at someone’s stories during the “beginning stages” of dating, it may lead to “overthinking” about what they are doing with other people.“In the beginning stages, when...
