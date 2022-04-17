Miona and Jibri had relationship issues 90 Days before she got to the US

My father wielded his story about oatmeal—all nine bowls of it—as a weapon. He told it whenever my siblings and I complained about how unfair it was that our entire wardrobe consisted of hand-me-downs, thrift store purchases (before that kind of shopping was cool), and church donations. He told it to soften the news that he couldn’t possibly pay for all five of us to go to the roller rink. He told it when we tried to vanish during Minyard’s once-a-year sale on whole chickens, limit two per customer, so our friends and neighbors wouldn’t see us lined up at the cash register, a chicken cradled in each arm and a pillowcase filled with nickels clutched in each hand. “I would have killed to be 12 years old and have my daddy hand me a pillow sack full of nickels,” he’d say. “You know how good you got it, April? I never told you about the oatmeal and how we ran away?”

