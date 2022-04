Kyle Connor continues to add to his career best totals in goals (43), assists (44) and points (87) this season. The Michigan product is four points away from tying Blake Wheeler's 91 points that he put up in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns. Connor also should be in the conversation for the Lady Byng Trophy, which is awarded "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability." Among the NHL's top 25 scorers, Connor has the fewest penalty minutes with four.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO