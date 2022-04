Supermarkets are recalling a number of popular food products due to safety concerns. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a series of alerts for a range of goods. These include digestive biscuits and a selection of Kinder products. If you have bought one of the below products then you are advised not to eat it and instead return it to the store in exchange for a full refund.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO