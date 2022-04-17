$518K Sale of Tom Brady's ‘Final' TD Ball Voided After Unretirement

10 cornerbacks Bears could pick in upcoming draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Ryan Poles first addressed the media he conveyed the importance of building the Bears roster through the draft. Heading into 2022, one of the position groups that needs the most bolstering is cornerback. To start, the team needs to find an outside corner to play opposite Jaylon Johnson. They probably need to add a slot corner as well, to join recent free agent signee Tavon Young. Slot corner is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ defense, and Young has a lengthy injury history, so depth will be needed behind him. Kindle Vildor and Thomas Graham will each have the opportunity to show their new coaches that they’ve grown over the past year, but the team will certainly want to bring in serious competition, too. While Eberflus’ scheme largely relies on zone concepts, corners will be asked to play man coverage at times too. They’ll also always be expected to chip in on run defense, so that will be an important trait to look for in potential draft prospects.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO