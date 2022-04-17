ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Revolution defeat Charlotte 2-1 on Polster's game-winner

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Matt Polster’s goal helped lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte on Saturday. Polster’s game-winning goal came in the...

www.wralsportsfan.com

