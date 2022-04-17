ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spieth overcomes 'worst feeling' of career to win at RBC Heritage

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE PHOTO: Mar 25, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth on #1 tee box during the second day of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. (Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports) Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes. Jordan Spieth overcame "the worst feeling" of his career...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth classily keeps promise to sign autographs for fans after winning RBC Heritage playoff

Jordan Spieth’s latest win was a thrilling one, a playoff win over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. That win also showed how classy the star golfer is, thanks to two videos captured by the PGA Tour: After Spieth finished his round, he went out to fans waiting for his autograph and told them he had to wait to see if he’d be involved in a playoff, so he promised he’d come back, even if he won or not.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler enters US Open Monday qualifier following RBC Heritage missed cut

Rickie Fowler has entered a Monday qualifier for the US Open to be held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Ohio. Fowler also entered a Monday qualifier to get into the 2021 US Open as well, but he missed out on the event at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2010.
GOLF
The Spun

Jordan Spieth Reveals 1 Piece Of Advice From His Wife

Jordan Spieth got some unexpected advice on golf from his wife on Saturday night heading into Sunday. Spieth was leading the RBC Heritage tournament heading into Sunday’s final round and ended up not giving it up. He won the event with a 13-under score and took down Parick Cantlay in a playoff.
GOLF
Golf.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth thrills young fans moments after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour, and after his final round at the RBC Heritage, he had a hoard of young fans waiting for the chance to snag some facetime with him. However, sitting in the clubhouse with a 13-under total, Spieth had...
GOLF
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Jordan Spieth back inside top 10 after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth has returned to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after his win Sunday at Harbour Town. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who has spent 26 weeks at No. 1 in his career, was last inside the top 10 in the world rankings for one week last October. Before that, he hadn't been ranked in the top 10 since after the 2018 BMW Championship.
GOLF
The Spun

Jordan Spieth In Contention On Sunday: Golf World Reacts

Jordan Spieth could make it two Easters in a row with a tournament championship. The Texas native is playing well at the RBC Heritage on Sunday afternoon. He’s currently one shot off the lead in the final round. The golf world is excited to see Spieth playing well. Spith...
GOLF
FanSided

RBC Heritage purse: Payout by player, finishing position

It may not compare to The Masters but the RBC Heritage purse still has a nice chunk of change for the winner and those finishing near the top of the leaderboard. RBC Heritage purse and payout by player and finishing position. The golf season really began last weekend with The...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth bounces back from putt hiccup, rallies to win RBC Heritage￼

On the first hole of a playoff on Sunday at the RBC Heritage, after hitting into the front greenside bunker on 18 at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth blasted out to 7 inches — and you became a bit uneasy. A day earlier on 18, Spieth missed from 11 feet. Then from 11 inches. And that followed a similar whiff at the Texas Open, just two weeks earlier.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Jordan Spieth Drives Titleist to Victory at the 2022 RBC Heritage

On Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth produced a 5-under par 66 and then beat Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole to claim victory at the RBC Heritage. Spieth’s final day at the iconic Pete Dye design included two eagles and three birdies against just two bogeys en route to a four-day total of 13-under par.
GOLF
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: PGA Tour Tournament Prize Money Payout List For 2022

Golf is in a good place with purses up $100 million overall from 2021 (totaling $1.5 billion in 2022) and there’s some real parity on the PGA Tour. This makes for some tough calls for golf betting each week. But at the same time, it makes for some exciting weekends with several tournaments coming down to the back nine on Sunday.
GOLF

