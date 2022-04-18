ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-shaming pits neighbour against neighbour in locked-down Shanghai

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mc7TU_0fC9n4qY00
Workers in protective suits work at a residential area under lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - The tensions of lockdown have exposed divisions among Shanghai residents, pitting young against old, locals against outsiders, and above all, COVID-negative against COVID-positive people.

Shanghai's 25 million people, most of whom live in apartment blocks, have forged new communal bonds during the city's coronavirus outbreak, through barter and group buying and setting up food-sharing stations.

But with no end in sight to a lockdown that for some has lasted four weeks, frustrations are also mounting behind the shuttered gates of the city's tower blocks, often playing out within WeChat message groups.

In one, conflict erupted when a woman who had been taken to centralised quarantine - where she tested negative - accused her neighbour of reporting her to authorities.

It is not unusual for test results to be shared and positive cases announced in building WeChat groups, as authorities try to get to grips with China's largest outbreak since the virus was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019.

One U.S. citizen was told she would be sent to a quarantine centre after results from a mixed test, including hers, came back positive last week, sparking panic. Three others whose samples were in the batch were taken to quarantine, but her own at-home tests continued to be negative.

"In the group chats, they were saying things like, 'oh are the positive people still here, are the positive people still here?'," she said, declining to give her name.

Older residents, more vulnerable to COVID-19, have also been more likely to call for the immediate expulsion of positive cases from their compound.

"Because of the media's exaggeration about the disease, and since old people have weaker immune systems, they are more afraid of the virus than young people," said one resident who had seen this happen.

Another foreign resident, who only wanted to be identified as Alexy, was suspected by neighbours of being COVID-positive when his test result failed to upload to his health app.

His building's management tried to block his family's food deliveries unless they shared home test results with the rest of the residents - a demand that several Shanghai residents have said is widespread and violates privacy.

"They have no guidelines and CDC (Center for Disease Control) services are overwhelmed," he said. "They felt invested with the most important mission of their life, being able to play doctor, policeman and judge at the same time."

LOCKED-OUT

Some people were refused entry into their homes and ordered to stay in hotels after release from central quarantine, violating state guidelines.

Another foreign resident who tested positive said she was confined in her apartment rather than sent to central quarantine, much to the chagrin of her neighbours, who asked her to leave, tried to exclude her from group grocery orders and even demanded she make a formal apology.

One neighbour called her "foreign trash" while another spread lies about her mental health, and the residential committee was no help, she said.

"I saw screenshots of them telling the residents to continue calling to get me out," she said, adding that she would move out as soon as she could.

Reporting by David Stanway, Josh Horwitz, Andrew Galbraith, Engen Tham and the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Neighbours#Shanghai#Cdc#Mental Health#Wechat
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

406K+
Followers
316K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy