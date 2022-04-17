ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Thorns hold off San Diego for 3-2 win Sunday

By Paul Danzer
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBMHD_0fC9gIs000 Portland dominates the first half to build a 3-0 lead, then holds on for a NWSL Challenge Cup win at Providence Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IL15O_0fC9gIs000 Midfielder Hina Sugita scored two goals in a dominant first half and the Portland Thorns withstood a second-half surge from San Diego Wave FC to win 3-2 on Sunday, April 17. An announced crowd of 12,440 watched th Thorns final home game of the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup.

Scoring plays

Thorns' Sophia Smith, fourth minute. Smith took a touch around Christen Westphal and ripped a left-footed shot from just inside the top left corner of the penalty area into the right side of the net. 1-0 Portland.

Thorns' Hina Sugita, 21st minute. Sugita heads in a ball that rebounded off the crossbar from a Christine Sinclair shot. 2-0 Portland.

Thorns Sugita, 41st minute. Sugita slides a shot from the left side of the penalty area inside the right post. 3-0 Portland.

Wave Isabella Briede, 46th minute. Seconds into the second half, Alex Morgan had a shot saved by Portland keeper Bella Bixby. The rebound came back to Morgan, who slid a pass to unmarked Briede in the center of the penalty area. 3-1 Portland.

Wave Taylor Kornieck, 67th minute. Immediately upon entering the match, Kornieck scored with a header from a corner kick delivered by Kelsey Turnbow. Thorns 3-2.



Challenge Cup — Portland is 3-1-1 for 10 points, second in the West Division behind OL Reign, which clinched a semifinal spot Sunday with a 2-1 win over Angel City FC. If the Thorns win their final group match on April 24 at Angel City, Portland will at least be the wild-card team in the tournament semifinals. Anything short of a win opens the door for the runner-up in the East or Central divisions to grab the fourth semifinal slot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTiSn_0fC9gIs000 Big picture — Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson noted after Sunday's match that she is balancing preparing the Thorns for the NWSL regular season with competing for a Cup title. Sunday, that process included playing a 4-3-3 formation for the first time. It worked wonders in the first half, when Sophia Smith was a constant threat and scored a terrific goal, and when Portland was very much on the front foot en route to a 3-0 halftime lead. Things got wobbly in the second half, when Wave FC became the assertive team and controlled the midfield, limiting Portland's possession and ability to attack through build up play.

Wilkinson said San Diego's coaches and players deserve "huge" credit for the way they played in the second half. Wilkinson added that playing a new formation contributed to some of the uncertainty on the field from the Thorns once the Wave grabbed momentum.

"(The Wave) showed what a competitive team they're going to be this season, which is huge for the league. I was really impressed with what they did," Wilkinson said. "And for us, I think we've got to recognize that these are really important milestones we're hitting and that the team didn't quit" on the game plan when momentum turned against it in the second half.

Sugita breaks through — Japanese midfielder Sugita appears to be adapting well to Portland despite the language barrier. Her first goal was a quick reaction play and the second a technical finish.

Wilkinson said Sugita is fitting in well with the Thorns, doing extra work to make sure she understands what the coaches are asking for, and being a genuinely nice person.

Through an interpreter, Sugita said that the pace of play is faster in the NWSL than in Japan, and that, while communication on the field can be a challenge, she is learning to read and understand how her teammates want to play.

Notable numbers — Portland outshot San Diego 16-4 in the first half. San Diego outshot Portland 13-2 in the second half. … Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby made four saves, including an alert one going down to her right on a quick shot from Alex Morgan late in the match. … Smith is one of seven players across the league with three or more goals in this Challenge Cup tournament. … Sugita is the 10th Thorns player to score two or more goals in a match across all competitions. … This was the first time in five Cup games that Portland has allowed more than one goal. The Thorns have outscored opponents 8-4 in the tournament and are tied with OL Reign for fewest goals allowed through five matches.

Next Thorns match — Portland at Angel City FC, 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

