Players have been finding ways to crossover other video games with "Elden Ring" by either modding them into the game or making them in the character creator, like one player did with Sonic the Hedgehog. Now, fans have started adding characters from "Elden Ring" to other games, including "Tekken 7." A creator named Ultraboy created a mod for "Tekken 7" which changes some of the characters in the game into "Elden Ring" characters. This means that Melina is playable as a skin of Iidia and Ranni the Witch as Kazumi. The mod adds in 8 total skins into the game, and Ultraboy released a trailer on Twitter for the mod that could be pretty easily mistaken for an official crossover.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 DAYS AGO