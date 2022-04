ALAMOSA – Both the Alamosa and Monte Vista high school girls golf teams were in action at the Durango Hillcrest Open Monday at the Hillcrest Golf Club. The Lady Mean Moose were fifth with 321. Their top golfer was Morgan Ortega, who tied for 10th place with a 101. Kayla Medina was 14th with a 104, Kailyn Vigil was 22nd with a 116, and Anika Najera was 30th with a 130.

