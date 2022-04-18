From Sunday church service to 'Hunky Jesus' competition, Bay Area celebrates Easter 2022

Easter Sunday 2022 across the Bay Area was a homecoming for many people, a return to events and activities put on pause due to the pandemic.

Easter Sunday services were back at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco, as only they can do it, complete with music and inspiration.

"We need to come back to life," said Glide's Reverend Marvin K. White.

This Easter signaled a return in person worship. For the past two years, services were online only due to COVID. Rodney Harris says he needed this.

"It feels amazing, just to get in and recharge your batteries to see some people you haven't seen in person, as opposed to seeing people online," said Harris.

"It's so nice to be back inside the church, I can't wait to give people distance hugs or whatever we're doing," said Jane Grossman.

ABC7 presents "Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration," a virtual service from Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco.

Pastor Marvin K. White says, now more than ever this holiday means renewal, and new life.

"If you don't leave here feeling more inspired, more joyful then we haven't done our job, we're in the liberation and joy business at Glide," said White.

At Dolores Park, another celebration of spring was happening and thousands of people were there.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were 'back to their old habits.' Their Easter event making its return after a two year pandemic hiatus.

"The sisters mission is to spread joy, so to be here in person just amplifies that," said Sister Tilda NextTime.

The only in San Francisco classic, "Hunky Jesus" contest was back on stage, a crowd favorite.