ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

From Sunday church service to 'Hunky Jesus' competition, Bay Area celebrates Easter 2022

By Cornell Barnard
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3gTb_0fC8qCMH00

Easter Sunday 2022 across the Bay Area was a homecoming for many people, a return to events and activities put on pause due to the pandemic.

Easter Sunday services were back at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco, as only they can do it, complete with music and inspiration.

"We need to come back to life," said Glide's Reverend Marvin K. White.

This Easter signaled a return in person worship. For the past two years, services were online only due to COVID. Rodney Harris says he needed this.

"It feels amazing, just to get in and recharge your batteries to see some people you haven't seen in person, as opposed to seeing people online," said Harris.

"It's so nice to be back inside the church, I can't wait to give people distance hugs or whatever we're doing," said Jane Grossman.

WATCH: ABC7 presents 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'

ABC7 presents "Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration," a virtual service from Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco.

Pastor Marvin K. White says, now more than ever this holiday means renewal, and new life.

"If you don't leave here feeling more inspired, more joyful then we haven't done our job, we're in the liberation and joy business at Glide," said White.

At Dolores Park, another celebration of spring was happening and thousands of people were there.

RELATED: Easter weekend revives family traditions, giving boost to Bay Area small businesses

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were 'back to their old habits.' Their Easter event making its return after a two year pandemic hiatus.

"The sisters mission is to spread joy, so to be here in person just amplifies that," said Sister Tilda NextTime.

The only in San Francisco classic, "Hunky Jesus" contest was back on stage, a crowd favorite.

Comments / 2

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach

The 32nd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held Sunday, April 17 at 7:00 AM at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. Beginning over 30 years ago with 240 people, the Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service is now the largest,...
RELIGION
Eater

Shake Shack Adds to Its Bay Area Empire With 2 New Locations

The People love a Shake Shack, and now the New York-based chain has plans to bring more ShackBurgers to the Bay Area: SFGATE reports Shake Shack is set to open new locations at both Stonestown Galleria and Bay Street Emeryville. Another possible location in Walnut Creek is unconfirmed, but the company is noticeably advertising jobs for a restaurant at that spot on the Shake Shack website.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Secret LA

This Mysterious Statue Popped Up On Runyon Canyon

A controversial statue popped up on Runyon Canyon this past Sunday morning and has left many Angelenos confused. Runyon Canyon is a popular trail in Los Angeles, especially during the weekends. It’s a typical spot for views and hikes—but many Angelenos were met with surprise when they happened upon a random statue of Jesus Christ and the Devil conjoined at the hip, while one of them holds a chalice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Easter Weekend#Church Service#Glide Memorial Church#Glidesf#Covid
sfbayca.com

Rain to fall across Bay Area Sunday night

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain across the Bay Area Sunday night and into Monday. The highest rain totals are expected along the central coast of the Bay Area. Some areas could see 1 to 1.5 inches of rain Sunday night into Monday with showers expected to continue into...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
ABC7 Los Angeles

Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress

LOS ANGELES -- The average American wedding costs $30,000, but two California newlyweds managed to tie the knot on a $500 budget -- with the dress, venue and reception included. Kiara Brokenbrough didn't want to go into debt starting her marriage with her husband, Joel, and focused on keeping things...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
Restaurant Review

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Stockton, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Stockton is a city located in northern California and offers visitors an exciting variety of dining options. From buggers to delicious desserts, the city has something for everyone. If you are looking for the best place to enjoy delicious American recipes, you are at the right place. Don’t miss to check the following top five most popular American restaurants in the city.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy