Boston, MA

Boston Celtics win Game 1 on Jayson Tatum buzzer beating lay-up off Marcus Smart pass

celticslife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey Marcus Smart, we really NEED you to pass up those 3-pointers and use your solid passing ability to find the open man. Hey Jayson Tatum, we really NEED you not to settle for 3's and go to the hoop. No one can stop you. Hey guys, that right...

www.celticslife.com

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Insane Celtics-Nets Finish

If this Celtics-Nets series doesn’t go seven games, then something is truly wrong. These two teams just played one heck of a match in Game One of the NBA Playoffs on Easter Sunday. It was back and forth all afternoon until the Celtics got the last laugh. The Celtics...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Boston

Watch: Kyrie Irving gives Celtics fans the middle finger in Game 1

It’s no secret that there’s a rivalry between Kyrie Irving and the Celtics fanbase, and another chapter of that rivalry was written on Sunday. Late in the third quarter of Game 1, Irving made a difficult 2-pointer in the corner as the shot clock expired. As he went back on defense, Irving quickly turned and raised his middle finger up to the Celtics’ crowd at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant After Playing Against Him For The Last Time: “Kobe Is The Star Of The Future… If He Maintains A Certain Mental Approach, He Can Become A Great Professional Basketball Player.”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
NBA
NESN

Marcus Smart Thinks Celtics Teammate One Day Will Win NBA DPOY

The Boston Celtics put together one of the best defenses in the NBA this season, with several difference-makers on that side of the court. The defensive unit was headlined by Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who took home the league’s Defensive Player of the Year Award on Monday night. But...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Congratulate Marcus Smart on DPOY

Tatum, Brown congratulate Marcus Smart on DPOY originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Marcus Smart's teammates have been campaigning for the Boston Celtics guard to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award all season. Their wish came true on Monday. Smart was named the 2021-22 Defensive Player of...
BOSTON, MA
SB Nation

The beef between Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics fans, explained

There’s no love between Kyrie Irving and fans of the Boston Celtics. As Irving’s Brooklyn Nets take on Boston in a first round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs, the beef between the star point guard and one of the most passionate fanbases in sports is again in the spotlight.
BOSTON, MA

