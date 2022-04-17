Top Family Friendly Places to Visit in San Francisco

A moderate period northwest swell arrives along the coastline around 3 AM Tuesday morning, impacting coastal beaches through 9 PM Wednesday evening. This swell will have a period of between 13 to 16 seconds with initial waves around 12 feet, diminishing down to 8 feet by late Wednesday night. Larger breaking waves in the surf zone are possible. The impacts of this swell is the risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents Tuesday through Wednesday at area beaches. Sneaker waves can catch those on coastal jetties, rocks, piers, or shorelines off-guard and may injure them or knock them into the cold, turbulent ocean. Beachcombing is not advised during this timeframe. In addition, strong rip currents will accompany the energetic wave train, particularly at NW facing beaches. These types of events claim lives each year so extreme vigilance is advised if visiting the coast.
