Hilton Head Island, SC

RBC Heritage closes week-long golf tournament on Hilton Head Island

By Christian Felt
WTGS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The 54th annual RBC Heritage golf tournament wrapped up Sunday after a week on Hilton Head Island. Large crowds of spectators flooded the Harbour Town Golf Links to follow their favorite players as they made their way around the course. Jordan Spieth...

fox28media.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler enters US Open Monday qualifier following RBC Heritage missed cut

Rickie Fowler has entered a Monday qualifier for the US Open to be held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Ohio. Fowler also entered a Monday qualifier to get into the 2021 US Open as well, but he missed out on the event at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2010.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth classily keeps promise to sign autographs for fans after winning RBC Heritage playoff

Jordan Spieth’s latest win was a thrilling one, a playoff win over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. That win also showed how classy the star golfer is, thanks to two videos captured by the PGA Tour: After Spieth finished his round, he went out to fans waiting for his autograph and told them he had to wait to see if he’d be involved in a playoff, so he promised he’d come back, even if he won or not.
GOLF
Golf.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth thrills young fans moments after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour, and after his final round at the RBC Heritage, he had a hoard of young fans waiting for the chance to snag some facetime with him. However, sitting in the clubhouse with a 13-under total, Spieth had...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
Savannah Morning News

Ciné in Athens, Park Plaza on Hilton Head Island outlines for Savannah arthouse theater

Savannah doesn’t have an arthouse movie theater, but that isn’t due to a lack of trying. Non-mainstream movies find their way into town thanks in part to a host of individuals and organizations even with the lack of a stable venue. In Athens, Georgia, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, movie fans have found stable homes to sate their cinematic cravings.
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS DFW

'Big D' represented in Hilton Head as Spieth wins RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thinking he might have a chance for a playoff, Dallas' own Jordan Spieth rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole in regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Habour Town's signature hole in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage.Spieth's 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker stopped 7 inches away and he beat Patrick Cantlay with a tap-in par Sunday on the lighthouse hole for his 13th career PGA Tour title — and second straight on Easter Sunday.Sometimes, Spieth said, there's a tournament where you feel you've played well, yet not...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WTGS

Spring breaker wins $30K on scratch-off ticket from Florence store

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — One spring breaker went home with a winning lottery ticket for a souvenir. Lottery officials said she was on her way back to school from Hilton Head Island when the friends stopped at a Corner Pantry store in Florence off of I-95. The California resident bought a $2 lottery ticket and won $30,000.
FLORENCE, SC
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Jordan Spieth’s Titleist equipment at the 2022 RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth shot a final-round 66 and then took down Patrick Cantlay in a sudden-death playoff to win the RBC Heritage. Take a look at the Titleist setup Spieth used to win his 13th PGA Tour title. Driver: Titleist TSi3 (Fujikura Ventus Blue 6X shaft), 10 degrees. 3-wood: Titleist TS2...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Robert Garrigus confirms request to compete in first LIV Golf tournament

AVONDALE, La. – Robert Garrigus confirmed that he has requested a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play in the first LIV Golf invitational tournament in June. Garrigus, who is playing this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Tommy Gainey, declined to further comment about his decision to play the LIV Golf event, which will be held outside of London in early June.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Jordan Spieth wins 2022 RBC Heritage: Five takeaways from improbable victory at Harbour Town

Jordan Spieth's win on Sunday at the RBC Heritage was emblematic of his entire career. It contained myriad twists and turns -- including a bizarre, off-the-beaten-path golf cart ride to the first playoff hole -- and ultimately ended with a "wait, how in the world is he holding the trophy?" final act. This is largely who Spieth has been for the last nine years, which has made him both a joy to cover and a nightmare to root for but never -- I mean never, no matter the circumstances -- inconsequential to watch.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay flies to the top

In the US, Patrick Cantlay takes the stage and, with a run of 67 (-4) out of a total of 133 (66 67, -9) shots, he flies to the top of RBC Heritage at mid-race. At Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, the American Cantlay - best player on the PGA Tour in 2021, when he also won the FedEx Cup - precedes compatriot Robert Streb, second with 135 (-7).
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

