A shift to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic emptied out offices across the U.S., but companies are now bringing their workers back. However, the real estate market for offices is in a whole different place than it was before the pandemic. Crain's New York Business editor-in-chief Cory Schouten joins CBS News to discuss how small businesses and tenants have the upper hand.

REAL ESTATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO