Two of the winningest MLB teams so far this season square off Tuesday in a doubleheader in Queens. The NL East-leading New York Mets (7-3) host the San Francisco Giants (7-2), who are a ½ game behind the Dodgers in the NL West, at 3:10 p.m. in the opener at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY and nationally on the MLB Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO