Critical Missing | 88-year-old man from Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man has been charged in the January murder of Chesley Patterson, the manager of a popular Little Italy restaurant, Baltimore Police said Wednesday.
Samuel Wise is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, assault and a slew of related charges in Patterson’s death. According to charging documents, Wise was on an armed robbery spree in Fells Point when he tried to rob Patterson and ended up shooting him.
Samuel Wise, 22
Officers responded after midnight on Jan. 24 to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and South Broadway in Fells Point for a shooting, where they found 44-year-old Patterson. He...
Comments / 0