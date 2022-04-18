Critical Missing | 88-year-old man from Baltimore County

Prince George's County Police are offering up to $2,500 to anyone with information about a man believed to be behind multiple recent homicides in the county. Malique Harden, 21, of Suitland, is wanted for killing Michael Hawkins, 58, of Washington DC in his apartment in the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road on Feb. 27, police said. Harden reportedly shot and killed Hawkins during a robbery, police said.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO