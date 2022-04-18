ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Critical Missing | 88-year-old man from Baltimore County

By Sinéad Hawkins
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police need your help finding 88-year-old Leonard Reed from Baltimore...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Concerns Grow Over Critical Missing Baltimore Teenager

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's help in locating a critical missing teenager. Bra'Niya Walker, 16, is missing from the 200 block of Bloomsbury Avenue, police said. She is described as a Black female, standing 5'9," and weighing 90 pounds. Walker was last seen wearing green scrubs and a...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Reed#Volvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

WANTED: Maryland Man Allegedly Behind Two Homicides In Prince George's County

Prince George's County Police are offering up to $2,500 to anyone with information about a man believed to be behind multiple recent homicides in the county. Malique Harden, 21, of Suitland, is wanted for killing Michael Hawkins, 58, of Washington DC in his apartment in the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road on Feb. 27, police said. Harden reportedly shot and killed Hawkins during a robbery, police said.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Popular Little Italy Restaurant Manager Was Killed By Man On Robbery Spree, Charging Documents Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man has been charged in the January murder of Chesley Patterson, the manager of a popular Little Italy restaurant, Baltimore Police said Wednesday. Samuel Wise is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, assault and a slew of related charges in Patterson’s death. According to charging documents, Wise was on an armed robbery spree in Fells Point when he tried to rob Patterson and ended up shooting him. Samuel Wise, 22 Officers responded after midnight on Jan. 24 to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and South Broadway in Fells Point for a shooting, where they found 44-year-old Patterson. He...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy