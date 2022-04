After a strong 5-1 win against Georgia in their final competition of the regular season, the Cavaliers made it through the first two days of stroke play competition of the ACC Championships at the Reserve Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C. before falling to No. 4 Wake Forest in match play. This was Virginia’s 18th appearance at the ACC Championships with wins in 2015 and 2016 and several runner-up titles.

