Local runner, official marathon dog gear up for the Boston Marathon

westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfect Running Weather for the Boston Marathon on Monday ! Flakes By Tuesday?. Families gather to celebrate Easter Bunny Brunch at Springfield Sheraton. This week, we're getting answers from...

www.westernmassnews.com

CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
Boston

26 photos of absolutely triumphant Boston Marathon finishes

Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Marathon 2022: Start times, prize money, spectator info, race map, road closures (Live Blog)

BOSTON — The Patriots Day running of the Boston Marathon is back for the first time since 2019. Some 30,000 athletes will tackle the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square. It’s the 126th running of the world-renowned classic with athletes from all 50 states and 100 countries. Keep checking back for live updates of major headlines from the racecourse. See below for the start times, the race map, important spectator information, and road closures.
Boston

What to know about rising COVID-19 cases and the Boston Marathon

Here are the latest COVID trends in Boston ahead of Monday's marathon. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, just as one of Boston’s most celebrated events is returning to its pre-pandemic spring routines with the familiar and long-missed sights and sounds of Back Bay in April. The Boston...
NECN

Newburyport Mom's Road Back to Running the Boston Marathon

Jessica Lasky-Su is doing something she never thought she would do again: running her eighth Boston Marathon. In 2020, the Newburyport native suffered a terrible injury while skiing and nearly lost her leg. “At that time I wasn’t even sure if the best possible outcome was walking normally long term,”...
WMUR.com

Volunteers from New Hampshire help athletes at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
CBS Sports

Boston Marathon 2022: Evans Chebet of Kenya finishes first in men's race

Kenyan runner Evans Chebet made some personal history on Monday. Chebet finished first in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon with an unofficial time of 2:06:51. Kenya runners came in second and third as well, with Lawrence Cherono in second with an unofficial time of 2:07:21 and Benson Kipruto -- who won the marathon last year -- with an official time of 2:07:27.
NECN

Monday Stays Dry for the Boston Marathon Before Storm Moves in

A wedge of high pressure will provide us with a decent day for the Boston Marathon. Athletes will be greeted with chilly temps in the 30s as they get ready for the start of the race in Hopkinton, but will be under plenty of sunshine. Temps will rise into the...
The Independent

‘I did it for both of us’: Brother of Boston Marathon victim emotionally completes race

The brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard emotionally completed the race and recalled his sibling by saying “I did it for both of us”.Henry Richard, 20, was met at the finish line by his parents and sister Jane after completing the 26-mile course.Martin, from Dorchester, Massachusetts, was just eight-years-old when he was killed when the second of the bomb went off in the April 2013 terrorist attack.“It’s great to get here finally. It’s been years in the making for me so I’m just so happy I could finally be here,” Mr Richard said.“I know Martin would have...
