Local runner, official marathon dog gear up for the Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races.
The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London.
One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city.
“We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales.
On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Running shoulder...
Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
BOSTON — The Patriots Day running of the Boston Marathon is back for the first time since 2019. Some 30,000 athletes will tackle the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square. It’s the 126th running of the world-renowned classic with athletes from all 50 states and 100 countries. Keep checking back for live updates of major headlines from the racecourse. See below for the start times, the race map, important spectator information, and road closures.
Here are the latest COVID trends in Boston ahead of Monday's marathon. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, just as one of Boston’s most celebrated events is returning to its pre-pandemic spring routines with the familiar and long-missed sights and sounds of Back Bay in April. The Boston...
HOPKINTON, Mass. — (AP) — The fastest Boston Marathon field ever returned from the quickest turnaround in the 126-year history of the event, leaving Hopkinton for Boston’s Back Bay on Monday morning, six months after a smaller and socially distanced race was forced to the fall. Under...
BOSTON — (AP) — Evans Chebet of Kenya won the Boston Marathon on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The men's lead pack of about 20 winnowed to two...
The accomplishment and exhilaration of completing the 126th Boston Marathon brought out different emotions for those crossing the finish line. Nearly 30,000 runners participated in this year’s race, and the energy from Hopkinton to Boston did not disappoint. For the first time since 2019, the race was held on its traditional Patriots Day date.
Lloyd Hill Sr. finished the race 37 times. This year’s Boston Marathon carries extra weight for Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill, a Milton native, after his father, Lloyd, died Friday at age 94. Lloyd Hill Sr. ran the Boston Marathon 37 times according to WBZ’s Dan Roche, who chatted...
For the second time in six months, spectators lined the streets from Hopkinton to Boston, ready to cheer on athletes as they race in the 126th Boston Marathon. And, of course, with the crowds of supporters comes a plethora of creative signs. In case you missed them, here are dozen...
Jessica Lasky-Su is doing something she never thought she would do again: running her eighth Boston Marathon. In 2020, the Newburyport native suffered a terrible injury while skiing and nearly lost her leg. “At that time I wasn’t even sure if the best possible outcome was walking normally long term,”...
So much had happened since Sarah Mulcahy ran the Boston Marathon in 2019, the last time it was held on its traditional Patriots’ Day morning. COVID-19 forced cancellation of the 2020 race Then it led to postponement of the 2021 event from April to October, and it just wasn’t the same.
BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
Kenyan runner Evans Chebet made some personal history on Monday. Chebet finished first in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon with an unofficial time of 2:06:51. Kenya runners came in second and third as well, with Lawrence Cherono in second with an unofficial time of 2:07:21 and Benson Kipruto -- who won the marathon last year -- with an official time of 2:07:27.
A wedge of high pressure will provide us with a decent day for the Boston Marathon. Athletes will be greeted with chilly temps in the 30s as they get ready for the start of the race in Hopkinton, but will be under plenty of sunshine. Temps will rise into the...
BOSTON, Mass. — Owen McElroy of Watertown was among the 28,000 runners who competed in the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday. He completed the 26.2-mile course in a time of 3 hours, 17 minutes and 54 seconds and. McElroy, who qualified for the race with a strong showing in...
The brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard emotionally completed the race and recalled his sibling by saying “I did it for both of us”.Henry Richard, 20, was met at the finish line by his parents and sister Jane after completing the 26-mile course.Martin, from Dorchester, Massachusetts, was just eight-years-old when he was killed when the second of the bomb went off in the April 2013 terrorist attack.“It’s great to get here finally. It’s been years in the making for me so I’m just so happy I could finally be here,” Mr Richard said.“I know Martin would have...
