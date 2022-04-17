Port St. Lucie police offer communication card for the hearing impaired

A Florida widow is asking the public for information after her husband, a Microsoft manager, was shot dead. Jared Bridegan, 33, was killed in February when he was ambushed and shot in the couple’s North Florida suburb. Now Kirsten Bridegan, 30, is looking for answers after her husband’s death which happened within sight of their two-year-old daughter. Mr Bridegan was killed when he exited the family’s car to move a tire from the roadway on 16 February in the Sanctuary area of Jacksonville Beach. The father had the couple’s two-year-old girl Bexley in the car at the time. Having just...
