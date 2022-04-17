ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

C-SUITE: Meet Deborah Perez, Cristo Rey St. Viator High School

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Perez, M. Ed., Director of Corporate Work Study Operations, Cristo Rey St. Viator College Preparatory High School. A: I love reading. Currently, I am working on a few different books, “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown and “From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised...

New Jersey Stage

Grassroots Group in Englewood Proposes a Public High School for the Arts at Russell C. Major Liberty School

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Imagine a public high school for the arts serving all of Bergen County. The Advisors & Supporters, a community based, grassroots group in Englewood, New Jersey, is exploring the possibility of developing a public high school for the arts in the 115-year-old Russell C. Major Liberty School, an architecturally distinguished building located on the historic Five Corners site in the city’s downtown district. The group launched a website, LibertySchoolfortheArts.org, to imagine this vision featuring videos with exclusive interviews of leading performers and artists, such as Grammy award winning jazz musician Russell Malone, actor and teaching artist Andrea L. Patterson, Broadway actor Rebecca Eichenberger, and others discussing how the arts shaped their lives and can develop another generation.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Bristol Press

St. Paul Catholic High School hosting 10th annual craft fair

BRISTOL – St. Paul Catholic High School will be hosting its 10th annual craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 2. The school is located at 1001 Stafford Ave. It is a fundraiser for the high school that will be held in the cafeteria, and gym – just look for the directional signs. Admission for this event is $1.
BRISTOL, CT

Community Policy