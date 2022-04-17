C-SUITE: Meet Deborah Perez, Cristo Rey St. Viator High School

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Imagine a public high school for the arts serving all of Bergen County. The Advisors & Supporters, a community based, grassroots group in Englewood, New Jersey, is exploring the possibility of developing a public high school for the arts in the 115-year-old Russell C. Major Liberty School, an architecturally distinguished building located on the historic Five Corners site in the city’s downtown district. The group launched a website, LibertySchoolfortheArts.org, to imagine this vision featuring videos with exclusive interviews of leading performers and artists, such as Grammy award winning jazz musician Russell Malone, actor and teaching artist Andrea L. Patterson, Broadway actor Rebecca Eichenberger, and others discussing how the arts shaped their lives and can develop another generation.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ ・ 26 DAYS AGO