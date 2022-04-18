ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Money Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hopkinsville restaurant reported money taken in a burglary Sunday morning....

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Man charged with car burglary

OXFORD • A man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking into a car in downtown Oxford. Oxford police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Lamar Boulevard March 4 for a report of an unlocked vehicle that had been entered overnight and had items stolen from it.
OXFORD, MS
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Suspect in Whitehaven shooting captured by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Whitehaven last month was arrested Monday night, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On March 25, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road where several people were involved in a fight. Mary Ozier, 26, was allegedly one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy